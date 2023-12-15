EP4446/70
The easiest way to enjoy hot & iced coffee recipes
Choose from one of 12 delicious coffee recipes on LatteGo 4400. From milky lattes to refreshing iced coffees, every drink brews at the ideal temperature with perfect aroma and crema. LatteGo makes silky smooth froth—and the clean-up—easy.See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Our 12 recipes range from warming drinks like espresso, milky lattes and cappuccinos, right through to cooling iced coffees. We've calibrated our brewing system so even iced coffees have the same delicious flavour as hot drinks.
Our powerful cyclonic frothing technology lets you create silky smooth milk froth at the touch of a button, even with plant-based milk alternatives.
No more waiting for your machine to warm up. Our QuickStart function allows you to power on your machine and brew a coffee right away. Your machine will heat up based on the selected recipe.
Bring out the full flavour of your beans with our hardwearing ceramic grinder. Fine-tune the grind size using one of 12 settings, from fine to coarse.
Brew up to 5000 cups without having to descale using an AquaClean filter. It purifies water before brewing begins so your coffee tastes more flavorsome.
Use one of five Eco Settings to reduce water and energy consumption, without compromising on coffee quality. Our 4400 series allows you to dim the main and cup lights earlier than the default time, use less water while rinsing, switch to standby mode more quickly, or dim brightness.
Our patented SilentBrew technology reduces machine sounds so you can enjoy the experience of brewing aromatic coffee more. Using sound shielding and quiet grinding, our machines make 40% less noise than earlier models and come with a Quiet Mark certification.
With just two parts and no tubes, our milk system can be cleaned in under 10 seconds, in the dishwasher or under a tap. Philips doesn't offer automatic cleaning as it requires complementary cleaning.
Our Aroma Extract system finds the ideal balance between temperature and aroma by keeping the water temperature between 90°C and 98°C, all while regulating the water flow rate.
Learn the ins and outs of your machine and discover new cafe-style coffee recipes on our HomeID app.
Our easy-to-use, intuitive display is your place to select a recipe, and adjust the strength, coffee length and milk volume. Want to save your preferences? Save your drink in one of two user profiles.
Country of origin
Customization
Variety
Accessories
Technical specifications
General specifications
Service
Sustainability
Other features
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.