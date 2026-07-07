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    Ab1 wall-mounted AC Split Air Conditioner

    FAC07AB1FID/70

    Overall Rating / 5
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    Ab1 wall-mounted AC

    Non-inverter, cooling

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    Ab1 wall-mounted AC Split Air Conditioner

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    Ab1 wall-mounted AC

    • Golden Fin
    • Smart Core Self-clean
    • Auto Restart with Memory
    • Turbo Cooling
    • Sleep Mode

    Golden Fin

    The golden hydrophilic fins have high heat exchange efficiency and certain corrosion resistance. And it can make the condensate water flow away quickly to reduce the adhesion of dust and avoid bacteria breeding.

    Smart Core Self-clean

    Automatically captures moisture from the air to deeply clean the evaporator.This not only delivers cleaner airflow but also ensures long-lasting,powerful operation of the core.

    Auto Restart with Memory

    Automatically restores previous settings (mode, temperature, fan speed, and swing) after a power outage—no need to reset manually.

    Turbo Cooling

    Delivers powerful cooling in as fast as 30 seconds, quickly creating a comfortable environment.

    Sleep Mode

    Automatically adjusts cooling based on ambient temperature and body temperature for a quieter, more restful night's sleep.

    DN Multi-Dimensional Noise Reduction System

    Optimized air duct design, advanced refrigerant flow, and structural engineering minimize noise for whisper-quiet operation.

    LED Backlight Display

    Easy-to-read LED display for clear visibility, even at night.

    Filter Dirty Alarm

    Smart reminder after 1,000 hours of operation alerts you to clean the filter, ensuring optimal performance and healthier airflow.

    Technical Specifications

    • Classification

      Air conditioning
      Split air conditioning

    • Country of Origin

      Country of origin
      China

    • Sustainable

      Refrigerant
      R32
      Charged Volume(g)
      340

    • Technical Specification

      Voltage
      220  V
      Frequency
      50Hz
      Phase
      1

    • Cooling T1

      Capacity(W)
      2110
      Capacity(Btu)
      7200
      Power Input(W)
      623
      Running Current(A)
      3.5

    • Indoor Unit

      Sound Levels(S/H/M/L/SL)(dB(A))
      34
      Air Circulation(S/H/M/L/SL)(m³/h)
      470
      Net Dimension(WxHxD)(mm)
      698×255×190
      Package Dimension(WxHxD)(mm)
      763×322×281
      Net/Gross Weight(kg)
      8/10

    • Outdoor Unit

      Sound Levels(H)(dB(A))
      49
      Net Dimension(WxHxD)(mm)
      735X465X291
      Package Dimension(WxHxD)(mm)
      772×520×329
      Net/Gross Weight(kg)
      21/23

    • Piping Connection

      Liquid(mm(inch))
      φ6.35(1/4)
      Gas(mm(inch))
      φ9.52(3/8)

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