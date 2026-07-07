FAC24AB1CID/70
Ab1 wall-mounted AC
Inverter, coolingSee all benefits
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Advanced DC inverter technology for compressors, indoor, and outdoor fan motors ensures faster cooling, higher efficiency, and lower energy consumption.
The golden hydrophilic fins have high heat exchange efficiency and certain corrosion resistance. And it can make the condensate water flow away quickly to reduce the adhesion of dust and avoid bacteria breeding.
Automatically captures moisture from the air to deeply clean the evaporator.This not only delivers cleaner airflow but also ensures long-lasting,powerful operation of the core.
Automatically restores previous settings (mode, temperature, fan speed, and swing) after a power outage—no need to reset manually.
Delivers powerful cooling in as fast as 30 seconds, quickly creating a comfortable environment.
Automatically adjusts cooling based on ambient temperature and body temperature for a quieter, more restful night's sleep.
Optimized air duct design, advanced refrigerant flow, and structural engineering minimize noise for whisper-quiet operation.
Easy-to-read LED display for clear visibility, even at night.
Smart reminder after 1,000 hours of operation alerts you to clean the filter, ensuring optimal performance and healthier airflow.
Country of Origin
Sustainable
Technical Specification
Cooling T1
Indoor Unit
Outdoor Unit
Piping Connection
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