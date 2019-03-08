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  • Filter kit for PowerPro Compact and Active* Filter kit for PowerPro Compact and Active* Filter kit for PowerPro Compact and Active*
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    Replacement Kit

    FC8010/02

    Filter kit for PowerPro Compact and Active*

    Allergy H13 filter replacement kit compatible with Philips PowerPro Compact, PowerPro Active and PowerPro City ranges*. The kit contains the exhaust and motor filters. It is recommended to replace filters once a year.

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    Replacement Kit

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    Filter kit for PowerPro Compact and Active*

    Original filter replacements from Philips

    • 1x Exhaust filter
    • 1x Washable motor filter
    • 1xWashable 2 layer foam filter
    Washable motor inlet filter

    Washable motor inlet filter

    The kit contains 1 x washable motor filter. This provides high filtration levels and prevents fine dust from reaching the motor and damaging it. The filter can be washed. It is recommended to replace the filter once a year.

    Washable 2 layer foam filter

    Washable 2 layer foam filter

    The kit contains 1 x motor inlet filter (2 layer foam). This filter is providing additional protection to the motor and should be placed next to the washable motor filter. The filter can be washed. It is recommended to replace the filter once a year.

    Exhaust filter for excellent filtration

    Exhaust filter for excellent filtration

    The kit contains 1 x exhaust filter. The filter catches even the finest dust before the air is expelled back into the room. This results in a clean, dust-free air in your home. The filter should be replaced once a year.

    Technical Specifications

    • Contains

      Exhaust filter
      1x
      Washable 2 layer foam filter
      1x
      Washable motor inlet filter
      1x

    • Suitable for

      PowerPro Active
      • FC9549 - FC9553
      • FC9555
      • FC9556
      • FC9573
      • FC9576
      • FC9588
      PowerPro Compact/PowerPro City
      • FC9328 - FC9334
      • FC9349 - FC9353
      • FC9515
      • FC9516
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    • Compatible with the following Philips product ranges: PowerPro Compact/ PowerPro City: FC9328 - FC9334, FC9349 - FC9353, FC9515, FC9516 PowerPro Active: FC9549 - FC9553, FC9555, FC9556, FC9569 - FC9571, FC9573, FC9576, FC9588

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