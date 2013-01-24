Home
FC8023/03
  • s-bag® Anti-Odour s-bag® Anti-Odour s-bag® Anti-Odour
    s-bag Vacuum cleaner bags

    FC8023/03

    s-bag® Anti-Odour

    s-bag® is the universal dust bag for all Philips, and Electrolux (Electrolux, AEG, Volta, Tornado) vacuum cleaners with bag. When buying replacement bags, just look for the s-bag® logo. Usage of non-original bags can damage your cleaner. See all benefits

      s-bag® Anti-Odour

      Smell absorbent, ideal for animal owners

      • 3 x dust bags
      • One standard fits all
      • Smell absorbent
      A universal standard for an easy choice

      A universal standard for an easy choice

      The original Philips s-bag® can be used for all Philips and Electrolux Group (Electrolux, AEG, Volta, Tornado) vacuum cleaners with bag. Skip the hassle of endlessly searching for a dust bag, simply look for the s-bag® logo.

      Absorbs and neutralises unpleasant smells

      Absorbs and neutralises unpleasant smells

      Unlike ordinary vacuum bags, s-bag® Anti-Odour uses a resistant synthetic material coated with an odour absorbing wax to trap unpleasant smells and prevent them from escaping from the vacuum cleaner. This vacuum bag is ideal for people with pets.

      Filters 99% of fine dust

      Filters 99% of fine dust

      The synthetic material of this vacuum bag filters up to 99% of dust and particles. It filters the air more efficiently than a normal paper bag and helps you get rid of airborne particles such as allergens.

      High resistance synthetic material, made in Sweden

      High resistance synthetic material, made in Sweden

      The s-bag® Anti-Odour is made of a highly resistant synthetic material, produced in Sweden.

      Hygienic closing system for easy disposal

      Hygienic closing system for easy disposal

      The patented closing system of the Philips s-bag® allows for easy and clean disposal, without spilling the trapped dirt that is inside.

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessory specifications

        Number of dust bags
        3

      • Suitable for

        AirStar
        FC8220 - FC8229
        City-Line
        FC8400 - FC8439
        EasyLife
        FC8130 - FC8139
        Expression
        FC8600 - FC8629
        HomeHero
        FC8910 - FC8919
        Impact
        FC8350 - FC8399
        Jewel
        FC9050 - FC9079
        Mobilo
        FC8500 - FC8579
        Performer
        FC9150 - FC9179
        PowerLife
        FC8450 - FC8459
        SilentStar
        FC9300 - FC9319
        SmallStar
        FC8230 - FC8260
        Specialist
        FC9100 - FC9139
        Studio(Power)
        FC9080 - FC9089
        Universe
        FC9000 - FC9029
        Electrolux Group
        • Electrolux bag vacuum cleaners
        • Tornado bag vacuum cleaners
        • Zanussi bag vacuum cleaners

