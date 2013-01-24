Home
FC8044/01
  For clean healthy air in your home
    This HEPA 12 filter catches at least 99.5% of all harmful microscopic vermin that causes respiratory allergies. To maintain effective filtration, the HEPA filter should be replaced after 6 months. See all benefits

    For clean healthy air in your home

    This HEPA 12 filter catches at least 99.5% of all harmful microscopic vermin that causes respiratory allergies. To maintain effective filtration, the HEPA filter should be replaced after 6 months. See all benefits

      HEPA 12 filter, 99.5% filtration

      • HEPA 12
      EPA 12 filter offers optimal filtration

      EPA 12 filter offers optimal filtration

      It removes no less than 99.5% of all dust particles down to 0.0003 mm in size from the exhaust air.

      Original Philips exhaust filter

      Original Philips exhaust filter

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessory specifications

        Number of exhaust filters
        1
        Replacement filter for
        • FC8408
        • FC8428
        • FC8429
        • FC8436
        • FC8438
        • FC8600 - FC8619
        • FC8700 - FC8740
        • HR8374
        • HR8500 - HR8599
        • HR8700 - HR8999

