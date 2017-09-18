2000 Series Bagged vacuum cleaner
High performance on all floors
The Philips PowerGo vacuum cleaner delivers top cleaning performance with an energy efficient motor. Keep the air in your home clean and healthy, too, thanks to our Allergy Filter that traps 99.9%+ of harmful particles.
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2000 Series Bagged vacuum cleaner
High performance on all floors With allergy filter to trap fine dust & allergens AAA energy rating* 99.9% dust pick-up** Compact and lightweight AAA performance rating on the EU energy label
This Philips vacuum cleaner achieves a Class A rating in three different EU labeling categories: energy consumption, dust reemission and cleaning performance on hard floors.
99.9% dust pick-up** to deliver great cleaning results
High performance nozzle and high suction power ensure you can vacuum 99.9% of fine dust**.
Compact and lightweight for easy carrying
Compact and lightweight design ensure both storing and carrying the vacuum is easy.
Long 9-meter reach goes further without unplugging
9-meter reach from plug to nozzle allows longer use without unplugging.
Allergy Filter captures 99.9% of particles – ECARF certified
Certified allergy filter captures 99.9% of dust particles - including pollen, pet hair and dust mites - ideal for allergy sufferers.
Adjustable suction power for every cleaning task
Choose the right level of suction for any cleaning task and every surface in your home.
Onboard tool is conveniently stored so it's always to hand
Crevice tool is integrated into the vacuum so it's easily accessible to use any time you need.
Easy long-lasting bags fit into large 3-liter dust chamber
Large 3-liter dust chamber and long-lasting universal bags allow optimum suction power until full, plus sealed, mess-free disposal.
Multi-purpose nozzle for great cleaning on different floors
Multi-purpose nozzle can be easily adjusted using the foot pedal, for optimal use on hard floors or carpets.
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Show all product features Show fewer product features Technical Specifications
General Specification
Primary Material
Plastic Color
Sporty red Product type
Bagged vacuum cleaner Noise level (standard)
< 77 dB Dust capacity
3 L Warranty
2 years Action radius
9 m Input power (IEC)
750W Input power (max)
900W Motor Filter
Washable filter Exhaust filter
HEPA: Filters > 99,99% Tube coupling
Conical Carrying handle
Front & Top Power control
Yes Tube type
Metal 2-piece telescopic Wheel type
Plastic Accessory storage
Yes Parking position
Vertical & horizontal Dust bags included
1x Cord length
6 m Dust bag type
s-Bag
Design
Sustainable package
100% recycled materials
Accessories
Standard nozzle
Multi-purpose nozzle Included accessories
Stored crevice tool 2in1
Weight and Dimensions
Product Weight
4.3 kg
Compatibility
Related Accessories 1
CP1349 Related Accessories 2
CP0537 Inlet filter Related Accessories 3
CP0538 Exhaust filter
Technical Specifications
Voltage
230 V Frequency
50-60 Hz
Country of Origin
Produced In
China
Durability
User Manual
100% recycled paper
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Energy Label rating is according to commission delegated regulation (EU) No 665/2013 ranging from “A+++” to “D” *99.9% dust pick-up on hard floors with crevices (IEC62885-2).
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