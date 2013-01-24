Home
Bagless vacuum cleaner

FC8262/01

FC8262/01
    Thanks to its ultra-compact design, this vacuum cleaner is lightweight and easy to store away. A convenient plastic storage box neatly stores the vacuum and cleaning accessories after use. The cyclonic dustbin saves the use of a dust bag.

      Keep it out of sight!

      Ultra-compact, with storage box

      • HomeCare
      Durable and hygienic plastic box

      Durable and hygienic plastic box

      The tailor made storage box has a partition to store the hose and has a tray to store the nozzle, tube and accessories above the vacuum cleaner. Other cleaning equipment like cloths, sprays etc can be stored inside as well. The box features a flat cover to enable storage of other things on top.

      1600 Watt motor generating 300 Watt max. suction power

      1600 Watt motor generating 300 Watt max. suction power

      Efficient 1600 Watt motor generates 300 Watt max. suction power for a good cleaning result.

      HEPA filter for excellent filtration of the exhaust air

      HEPA filter for excellent filtration of the exhaust air

      This HEPA filter catches harmful microscopic vermin that causes respiratory allergies. To maintain effective fitration, replace the HEPA filter every 6 months.

      Cyclonic dustbin 1 liter

      Cyclonic dustbin 1 liter

      Electronic power control

      The electronic power control on the appliance makes it possible to select the right suction power for the surface you are vacuuming.

      Technical Specifications

      • Design

        Color
        Striking purple

      • Filtration

        Dust capacity
        1  L
        Exhaust filter
        HEPA washable filter

      • Nozzles and accessories

        Accessories included
        • Crevice tool
        • Small nozzle
        Accessory storage
        In plastic storage box
        Standard nozzle
        All-purpose nozzle

      • Performance

        Airflow (max)
        32  l/s
        Input power (IEC)
        1400  W
        Input power (max)
        1600  W
        Noise level (Lc IEC)
        85  dB
        Suction power (max)
        250  W
        Vacuum (max)
        28  kPa

      • Usability

        Action radius
        8  m
        Carrying handle
        Top and front
        Cord length
        5  m
        Tube coupling
        Conical
        Power control
        Electronic on appliance
        Tube type
        Metal 2-piece telescopic tube
        Wheel type
        Plastic

      • Weight and dimensions

        Weight of product
        3.7  kg

