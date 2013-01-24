Keep it out of sight!
Thanks to its ultra-compact design, this vacuum cleaner is lightweight and easy to store away. A convenient plastic storage box neatly stores the vacuum and cleaning accessories after use. The cyclonic dustbin saves the use of a dust bag. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Keep it out of sight!
Thanks to its ultra-compact design, this vacuum cleaner is lightweight and easy to store away. A convenient plastic storage box neatly stores the vacuum and cleaning accessories after use. The cyclonic dustbin saves the use of a dust bag. See all benefits
Keep it out of sight!
Thanks to its ultra-compact design, this vacuum cleaner is lightweight and easy to store away. A convenient plastic storage box neatly stores the vacuum and cleaning accessories after use. The cyclonic dustbin saves the use of a dust bag. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Keep it out of sight!
Thanks to its ultra-compact design, this vacuum cleaner is lightweight and easy to store away. A convenient plastic storage box neatly stores the vacuum and cleaning accessories after use. The cyclonic dustbin saves the use of a dust bag. See all benefits
The tailor made storage box has a partition to store the hose and has a tray to store the nozzle, tube and accessories above the vacuum cleaner. Other cleaning equipment like cloths, sprays etc can be stored inside as well. The box features a flat cover to enable storage of other things on top.
Efficient 1600 Watt motor generates 300 Watt max. suction power for a good cleaning result.
This HEPA filter catches harmful microscopic vermin that causes respiratory allergies. To maintain effective fitration, replace the HEPA filter every 6 months.
The electronic power control on the appliance makes it possible to select the right suction power for the surface you are vacuuming.
Design
Filtration
Nozzles and accessories
Performance
Usability
Weight and dimensions