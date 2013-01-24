Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
EN
ID
1

Search terms

Economy

Vacuum cleaner with bag

FC8344/01
Overall Rating / 5
  • Reliable cleaning power Reliable cleaning power Reliable cleaning power
    -{discount-value}

    Economy Vacuum cleaner with bag

    FC8344/01
    Overall Rating / 5

    Reliable cleaning power

    Light, compact, convenient to carry, and easily stored anywhere, the Economy vacuum cleaner features an all-purpose nozzle that can be used on all kinds of floors. The on-board crevice accessory helps you reach into nooks and crannies. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    Economy Vacuum cleaner with bag

    Reliable cleaning power

    Light, compact, convenient to carry, and easily stored anywhere, the Economy vacuum cleaner features an all-purpose nozzle that can be used on all kinds of floors. The on-board crevice accessory helps you reach into nooks and crannies. See all benefits

    Reliable cleaning power

    Light, compact, convenient to carry, and easily stored anywhere, the Economy vacuum cleaner features an all-purpose nozzle that can be used on all kinds of floors. The on-board crevice accessory helps you reach into nooks and crannies. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    Economy Vacuum cleaner with bag

    Reliable cleaning power

    Light, compact, convenient to carry, and easily stored anywhere, the Economy vacuum cleaner features an all-purpose nozzle that can be used on all kinds of floors. The on-board crevice accessory helps you reach into nooks and crannies. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all bag-vacuum-cleaner

      Reliable cleaning power

      • HomeCare
      s-bag is the standard disposable dust bag

      s-bag is the standard disposable dust bag

      s-bag is the standard disposable dust bag that is widely available and easily recognizable by its logo. It is suitable for bag vacuum cleaners of Philips, Electrolux, AEG, Volta, and Tornado.

      1400 Watt power

      1400 Watt power

      Crevice nozzle

      The crevice nozzle accessory lets you reach easily into narrow spaces such as between cushions or behind the microwave.

      Rubber rear wheels

      Rubber rear wheels help reduce the risk of scratches on hard floors even further.

      Cord winder to conveniently store the main cord

      The cord can be wrapped around the heelrest, so that the appliance is easy to store.

      Technical Specifications

      • Design

        Color
        Chinese red

      • Filtration

        Dust bag type
        Paper bag
        Dust capacity
        2  L
        Exhaust filter
        AFS micro filter

      • Nozzles and accessories

        Accessories included
        • Crevice tool
        • Small nozzle
        Accessory storage
        On tubeclip
        Standard nozzle
        All-purpose nozzle

      • Performance

        Airflow (max)
        29  l/s
        Input power (IEC)
        1200  W
        Input power (max)
        1400  W
        Noise level (Lc IEC)
        82  dB
        Suction power (max)
        200  W
        Vacuum (max)
        200  kPa

      • Usability

        Action radius
        8  m
        Active fragrance control
        Yes
        Carrying handle
        Front
        Clean Comfort cassette
        Yes
        Cord length
        5  m
        Tube coupling
        Conical
        Dust full indicator
        Yes
        Power control
        Electronic on appliance
        Tube type
        Metal 2-piece telescopic tube
        Wheel type
        Rubber

      • Weight and dimensions

        Weight of product
        4  kg

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          Discover

          MyPhilips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.