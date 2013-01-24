Home
Vacuum cleaner with bag

FC8606/01
Overall Rating
  Highest cleaning power for your money
    Expression Vacuum cleaner with bag

    FC8606/01
    Highest cleaning power for your money

    A powerful 1800 W vacuum cleaner that provides a high level of suction power - no less than 350 W! This model comes with a Reach & Clean nozzle, 5-layer filtration system with HEPA filter, Clean Comfort Cassette and extra-long cord. See all benefits

      • HomeCare
      1800 Watt motor generating max. 350 Watt suction power

      1800 Watt motor generating max. 350 Watt suction power

      Vacuum cleaner with 1800 Watt motor generating max. 350 Watt suction power for perfect cleaning results.

      Unique Clean Comfort Cassette to avoid contact with dust

      Unique Clean Comfort Cassette to avoid contact with dust

      When disposing the dust bag of your Philips vacuum cleaner, there will be no contact with the dust thanks to this patented dust bag holder.

      Reach & Clean nozzle for reach into the narrowest places

      Reach & Clean nozzle for reach into the narrowest places

      The innovative design of the Reach & Clean nozzle makes it possible to reach into the narrowest spaces simply by repositioning the nozzle head sideways, while offering 40% more suction power at the same time. And by completely reversing the nozzle, you quickly and easily convert it from use on hard floors to use on carpets and rugs.

      Super Clean Air HEPA 12 filter, 99.5% filtration

      Super Clean Air HEPA 12 filter, 99.5% filtration

      This Super Clean Air HEPA 12 filter catches at least 99.5% of all harmful microscopic vermin that causes respiratory allergies.

      Technical Specifications

      • Design

        Color
        Raven black

      • Filtration

        Dust bag type
        s-bag
        Dust capacity
        3  L
        Exhaust filter
        Super Clean Air HEPA 12 filter

      • Nozzles and accessories

        Accessories included
        • Crevice tool
        • Small nozzle
        Accessory storage
        On tubeclip
        Standard nozzle
        Reach & Clean nozzle

      • Performance

        Airflow (max)
        40  l/s
        Input power (IEC)
        1600  W
        Input power (max)
        1800  W
        Noise level (Lc IEC)
        82  dB
        Suction power (max)
        350  W
        Vacuum (max)
        30  kPa

      • Usability

        Action radius
        10  m
        Clean Comfort cassette
        Yes
        Cord length
        7  m
        Tube coupling
        Button
        Dust full indicator
        Yes
        Power control
        Electronic on appliance
        Tube type
        Metal lacquered 2-piece telescopic tube
        Wheel type
        Plastic

