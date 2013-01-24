Home
EasyClean

Bagless vacuum cleaner

FC8712/01
    Take the effort out of cleaning

    EasyClean is designed for those people who want a thorough cleaning result at minimal effort.

      Take the effort out of cleaning

      No bag required

      • 1800W
      • HomeCare
      1800 Watt motor generating max. 300 Watt suction power

      1800 Watt motor generating max. 300 Watt suction power

      Philips vacuum cleaner with 1800 Watt motor generating max. 300 Watt suction power to ensure a perfect cleaning result.

      Dust bucket can easily be removed and emptied

      Dust bucket can easily be removed and emptied

      The bagless vacuum cleaner has a transparent dust bucket that shows the dust removed from your floor and makes it easy to find back accidentally sucked up valuables.

      Technical Specifications

      • Design

        Color
        Jamboree yellow

      • Filtration

        Exhaust filter
        Super Clean Air HEPA 12 filter
        Filter type
        Gore-Tex HEPA 10
        Dust capacity
        2  L

      • Nozzles and accessories

        Accessories included
        • Brush
        • Crevice tool
        Accessory storage
        On tubeclip
        Standard nozzle
        All-purpose nozzle

      • Performance

        Airflow (max)
        34  l/s
        Input power (IEC)
        1600  W
        Input power (max)
        1800  W
        Noise level (Lc IEC)
        79  dB
        Suction power (max)
        300  W
        Vacuum (max)
        26.5  kPa

      • Usability

        Carrying handle
        Top and front
        Tube coupling
        Button
        Power control
        Electronic on appliance
        Tube type
        Metal lacquered 2-piece telescopic tube
        Wheel type
        Plastic
        Action radius
        10  m
        Cord length
        7  m

      • Weight and dimensions

        Weight of product
        6  kg

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.