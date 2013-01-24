Home
    The Jewel range is ideal for those who want beautiful results fast. It comes with the patented Tri-active nozzle that gives you three cleaning actions in one stroke.

      Beautiful results in a blink of an eye

      TriActive nozzle with unique 3-in-1 action

      • 2000W
      • HEPA 12 filter
      • 3L
      • Anti-Allergy
      2000 Watt motor generating max. 450 Watt suction power

      2000 Watt motor generating max. 450 Watt suction power

      Highly efficient 2000 Watt motor generates max. 450 Watt suction power for perfect cleaning results.

      Super Clean Air HEPA 12 filter, 99.5% filtration

      Super Clean Air HEPA 12 filter, 99.5% filtration

      This Super Clean Air HEPA 12 filter catches at least 99.5% of all harmful microscopic vermin that causes respiratory allergies.

      TriActive nozzle with unique 3-in-1 action

      TriActive nozzle with unique 3-in-1 action

      The TriActive nozzle cleans your floor in 3 ways in one go: 1) A larger opening at the tip of the nozzle easily sucks up big bits. 2) It has maximum cleaning efficiency due to optimized airflow through the nozzle. 3) The two side brushes sweep up the dust and dirt closely alongside furniture and walls.

      Technical Specifications

      • Design

        Color
        Deep red

      • Filtration

        Dust bag type
        s-bag
        Exhaust filter
        Super Clean Air HEPA 12 filter
        Dust capacity
        3  L

      • Nozzles and accessories

        Accessories included
        • Crevice tool
        • Small nozzle
        Standard nozzle
        TriActive nozzle

      • Performance

        Airflow (max)
        43  l/s
        Input power (IEC)
        1800  W
        Input power (max)
        2000  W
        Noise level (Lc IEC)
        76  dB
        Suction power (max)
        450  W
        Vacuum (max)
        32  kPa

      • Usability

        Carrying handle
        Front
        Clean Comfort cassette
        Yes
        Tube coupling
        Button
        Dust full indicator
        Yes
        Power control
        Electronic on appliance
        Tube type
        Metal lacquered 2-piece telescopic tube
        Wheel type
        Plastic
        Action radius
        10  m
        Cord length
        7  m

      • Weight and dimensions

        Weight of product
        5.7  kg

