Search terms

EN
ID
  • Mega sound goes wireless Mega sound goes wireless Mega sound goes wireless

    Mini Hi-Fi System

    FXD18/51

    Mega sound goes wireless

    Stream music wirelessly over Bluetooth® from any smart device, with NFC technology for instant pairing. A dual amplifier offers better sound quality and 300W RMS total output power gives music a solid punch.

    See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Mini Hi-Fi System

    Similar products

    See all Hi-Fi

    Mega sound goes wireless

    • Bluetooth® and NFC
    • 300W
    Stream music wirelessly via Bluetooth™ from your smartphone

    Stream music wirelessly via Bluetooth™ from your smartphone

    Bluetooth is a short range wireless communication technology that is both robust and energy-efficient. The technology allows easy wireless connection to iPod/iPhone/iPad or other Bluetooth devices, such as smartphones, tablets or even loptops. So you can enjoy your favorite music, sound from video or game wireless on this speaker easily.

    Dual amplifier for better sound performance

    Dual amplifier for better sound performance

    Dual amplifier ensures enhanced sound performance by reducing inter-modulation between the woofer and tweeter, since each transducer is driven by its own dedicated amplifier. The result is deep and powerful bass sounds that have high impact without interfering too much with the higher frequencies so they remain pure and detailed. Utilized in combination with precise, active crossover design, better control on the phase and frequency response of each transducer is achieved, resulting in more balanced and natural sound.

    MAX Sound for instant power boost

    MAX Sound for instant power boost

    MAX Sound technology produces an instant boost in bass, maximizing volume performance and instantly creating the most impressive listening experience with just the touch of a button. Its sophisticated electronic circuitry calibrates existing sound and volume settings, instantly boosting bass and volume to maximum levels without distortion. The end result is a noticeable amplifying of both sound spectrum and volume and a potent audio boost that will add mileage to any music.

    Audio-in for portable music playback

    Audio-in for portable music playback

    The Audio in connectivity allows direct playback of Audio in content from portable media players. Besides the benefit of enjoying your favorite music in the superior sound quality delivered by the audio system, the Audio in is also extremely convenient as all you have to do is to plug your portable MP3 player to the audio system.

    Karaoke for endless singing entertainment

    Karaoke for endless singing entertainment

    The Karaoke feature on your DVD player provides endless entertainment and maximum audio and singing enjoyment.You can enhance your performance by adding an ‘echo’ effect to your voice. The key controls allows you to choose the optimal key for your personal vocal range.

    300W RMS total output power

    300W RMS total output power

    Pair with your NFC enabled device with one touch

    Pair with any NFC enabled device effortlessly. Gone is complicated wireless headphone pairing. Our new NFC technology is user friendly and easy to use, with one touch pairing for any NFC enabled smart device.

    HDMI 1080p upscales to high definition for sharper pictures

    HDMI 1080p upscaling delivers images that are crystal clear. Movies in standard definition can now be enjoyed in true high definition resolution - ensuring more details and more true-to-life pictures. Progressive Scan (represented by "p" in "1080p') eliminates the line structure prevalent on TV screens, again ensuring relentlessly sharp images. To top it off, HDMI makes a direct digital connection that can carry uncompressed digital HD video as well as digital multichannel audio, without conversions to analog - delivering perfect picture and sound quality, completely free from noise.

    Play DVD, DivX®, (S)VCD, MP3-CD, CD(RW) and Picture CD

    The Philips player is compatible with most DVD and CD discs available in the market. DVD, DivX®, (S)VCD, MP3-CD, CD(RW) and Picture CD - all of them can play on the player. SVCD stands for "Super VideoCD". The quality of a SVCD is much better than a VCD, especially much more sharpen picture than a VCD because of the higher resolution. With DivX® support, you are able to enjoy DivX® encoded videos. The DivX media format is an MPEG4-based video compression technology that enables you to save large files like movies, trailers and music videos on media like CD-R/RW, and DVD recordable discs.

    Technical Specifications

    • Sound

      Sound Enhancement
      MAX Sound
      Total Sound Power (RMS)
      300  W

    • Loudspeakers

      Main Speaker
      • 2" tweeter
      • 2 way
      • Bass Reflex Speaker System
      • 5.25" woofer
      Number of Loudspeakers
      2

    • Connectivity

      Audio Connections
      RCA Aux in
      Bluetooth profiles
      A2DP
      Audio in (3.5mm)
      Yes
      NFC technology
      Yes

    • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

      Auto digital tuning
      Yes
      Tuner Bands
      FM Stereo
      Station presets
      40

    • Convenience

      Alarms
      • CD Alarm
      • Sleep timer
      • Radio Alarm
      • USB alarm
      Display Type
      VFD display
      Clock
      On main display

    • Power

      Power supply
      110-240V

    • Accessories

      Included accessories
      • User Manual
      • Quick start guide
      • Guarantee booklet
      Remote control
      21key

    • Dimensions

      Packaging Depth
      370  mm
      Set Width
      467  mm
      Packaging Height
      374  mm
      Set Height
      140  mm
      Packaging Width
      516  mm
      Set Depth
      320  mm
      Speaker Depth
      145  mm
      Speaker Height
      309  mm
      Speaker Width
      205  mm
      Net Weight
      7.5  kg

    • Audio Playback

      Disc Playback Modes
      • Repeat/one/disk/program
      • Shuffle Play
      • Fast Forward/Backward
      • Next/Previous Track Search
      • Repeat Play
      • 20-Track Programmable
      Playback Media
      • CD
      • CD-R
      • CD-RW
      • MP3-CD
      USB Direct Modes
      • Fast Backward/Fast Forward
      • Play/Pause
      • Previous/Next
      • Program Play
      • Repeat
      • Shuffle
      • Stop
      Loader Type
      Tray
      Number of Discs
      1

    • Video Playback

      Playback Media
      • DivX
      • DVD
      Disc Playback Modes
      • A-B Repeat
      • Disc Menu
      • Fast Backward
      • Fast Forward
      • Pause
      Number of Discs
      1

    What's in the box?

    Other items in the box

    • User Manual
    • Quick start guide
    • Guarantee booklet
    Badge-D2C

    Get support for this product

    Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

    Suggested products

    Recently viewed products

    Reviews

    Be the first to review this item

    Discover

    MyPhilips

    Register for exclusive benefits

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    * This field is mandatory

    Exclusive access and promotions

    Tips & tricks

    Philips innovation information for a healthy lifestyle

    *
    I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!
    What does this mean?
    © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2025. All rights reserved.

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.