GoPure Compact 100 Airmax

Car air purifier

GPC10MXX1
  Healthy air in your car
    GoPure Compact 100 Airmax Car air purifier

    GPC10MXX1

    Healthy air in your car

    Philips unique high-efficiency filtration technology removes fine particles like PM2,5 with a Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR) of 14m3/hour, and toxic gases with a CADR of 11.5m3/hour, to keep you and your family in good health.

    GoPure Compact 100 Airmax Car air purifier

    Healthy air in your car

    Philips unique high-efficiency filtration technology removes fine particles like PM2,5 with a Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR) of 14m3/hour, and toxic gases with a CADR of 11.5m3/hour, to keep you and your family in good health. See all benefits

    Healthy air in your car

    Philips unique high-efficiency filtration technology removes fine particles like PM2,5 with a Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR) of 14m3/hour, and toxic gases with a CADR of 11.5m3/hour, to keep you and your family in good health. See all benefits

    GoPure Compact 100 Airmax Car air purifier

    Healthy air in your car

    Philips unique high-efficiency filtration technology removes fine particles like PM2,5 with a Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR) of 14m3/hour, and toxic gases with a CADR of 11.5m3/hour, to keep you and your family in good health. See all benefits

      Healthy air in your car

      Efficiently removes fine particles and toxic gases

      • Compact
      • Fine particles CADR*:14m3/hour
      • Toxic gases CADR*: 11.5m3/hour
      • Air cleaning efficiency: 13min
      Fast removal of fine particles with CADR at 14m3/hour

      Fast removal of fine particles with CADR at 14m3/hour

      Philips SelectFilter high efficiency particulate filtration removes fine particles found in car indoor environment with a Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR) of 14m3/hour (50% of 0,3µm particles filtration; 3m3 chamber).This includes cigarette smoke, pollens, dust, PM2.5 particles, and airborne virus or bacteria superior to 0,3 micron.

      Filter toxic gases and TVOC with CADR at 11m3/hour

      Filter toxic gases and TVOC with CADR at 11m3/hour

      Selective additives embedded in Philips SelectFilter, neutralize and eliminate toxic gaseous chemicals from the air through a powerful adsorption and oxidation process, with a Clean Air Delivery Rate of 11.5m3/hour(60 min; 1m3 chamber). This includes car exhaust fumes, chemicals emitted by plastic materials and finishes used in car interiors, and odor emitting substances e.g. volatile organic coumpounds (VOCs), toluene, formaldehyde.

      Cleans your car air in just 13 min

      Cleans your car air in just 13 min

      Your Philips GoPure car air purifier will clean 50% of all fine particles inside your car in just 13 min. This has been tested in a 3m3 chamber, a volume similar to the interior of an average sedan car.

      Filter replacement indication

      Filter replacement indication

      Filter replacement indication when filter needs to be changed

      Automatic switch on/off

      Automatic switch on/off

      Automatic switch on when you start your car, 2 speeds to adjust filtration power

      Easy installation

      Easy installation

      Including 4m 12V power cable and mounting accessories for safe installation on dashboard, headrest, under seats and rear deck

      Technical Specifications

      • Product description

        Air flow
        12  m³/h
        Air particle sensor
        No
        Air quality indicator (AQI)
        No
        Automatic On/Off
        Yes
        Filter replacement indicator
        Yes
        Fragrance dispenser
        No
        Frequency
        50  Hz
        Speed settings
        2 speeds
        Power
        3  W
        Voltage
        12  V
        Filter Lifetime
        350  hr
        Technology
        Car air purifier
        Color
        Black
        Designation
        GP Compact 100 Airmax
        App enabled
        No
        Noise level (High)
        50  dB(A)
        Noise level (Low)
        40  dB(A)

      • Performance

        Air Cleaning Efficiency
        (0.3µm ; 60 min; 1m3 chamber)
        13 min healthy air  min
        Filtration bacteria/virus
        (0.3µm ; 60 min; 1m3 chamber)
        70  %
        Boost mode
        No
        Fine particles filtration
        {60 mins; 3m3 chamber)
        CADR of 14m3/hour
        Toxic gases & TVOC filtration
        {60 mins; 1m3 chamber)
        CADR of 11.5m3/hour

      • Replacement

        Filter type
        GSF120X110X1
        GoPure clean air system type
        • GPSA30GPX1
        • GPSA33GPX1
        • GPSL23GPX1

      • Weight and dimensions

        Box dimensions (L x W x H)
        225 x 180 x79  mm
        Product dimensions (L x W x H)
        176 x 176 x 73  mm
        Product weight
        610  g
        Box weight (incl. product)
        840  g

      • Marketing specifications

        Expected benefits
        Healthy air in your car
        Product highlight
        Compact

      • Accessories in the box

        Mounting accessories
        Attachment belt
        power cable length
        4  m

      • Logistic data

        EAN (China)
        6923410798357
        Ordering code (China)
        79835728
        Quantity in box
        1
        Reference (Order entry)
        GPC10GPX1
        EAN (APR)
        8719018010063

