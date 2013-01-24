Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
EN
ID
1

Search terms

Sandwich maker

HD2383
Overall Rating / 5
  • Sandwiches made easy Sandwiches made easy Sandwiches made easy
    -{discount-value}

    Sandwich maker

    HD2383
    Overall Rating / 5

    Sandwiches made easy

    Tasty sandwiches in no time with this hi- temperature, hi-power Philips sandwich maker HD2383/20 with cut & seal plates. Easy to store thanks to vertical storage option and cord winding. Easy cleaning thanks to its non-stick coated plates. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    Sandwich maker

    Sandwiches made easy

    Tasty sandwiches in no time with this hi- temperature, hi-power Philips sandwich maker HD2383/20 with cut & seal plates. Easy to store thanks to vertical storage option and cord winding. Easy cleaning thanks to its non-stick coated plates. See all benefits

    Sandwiches made easy

    Tasty sandwiches in no time with this hi- temperature, hi-power Philips sandwich maker HD2383/20 with cut & seal plates. Easy to store thanks to vertical storage option and cord winding. Easy cleaning thanks to its non-stick coated plates. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    Sandwich maker

    Sandwiches made easy

    Tasty sandwiches in no time with this hi- temperature, hi-power Philips sandwich maker HD2383/20 with cut & seal plates. Easy to store thanks to vertical storage option and cord winding. Easy cleaning thanks to its non-stick coated plates. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all sandwich-maker

      Sandwiches made easy

      A sandwich maker for tasty results in no time

      • Black
      • METAL
      Cut and seal plates seal ingredients inside sandwich

      Cut and seal plates seal ingredients inside sandwich

      Cut and seal plates seal ingredients inside the Philips sandwich maker.

      Vertical, compact storage

      Vertical, compact storage

      Vertical, compact storage.

      Cool touch handle

      Cool touch handle

      Cool touch handle.

      Easy cleaning thanks to non-stick coated plates

      Easy cleaning thanks to non-stick coated plates

      Heating-up and ready-to-cook light

      Heating-up and ready-to-cook light.

      Technical Specifications

      • General specifications

        Non-slip feet
        Yes
        On/Off switch (for Europe)
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Cord length
        0,8  m
        Power
        700  W
        Voltage
        220-240  V
        Frequency
        50/60  Hz

      • Design specifications

        Color(s)
        metal/black
        Dimensions (L x W x H)
        249 x 243 x 101  mm

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          Discover

          MyPhilips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.