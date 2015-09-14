2 year warranty
Discontinued
HD3118/32
Golden Pot with big handle
Smart 3D heating
48hr keep warm
Big capacity of 2L
Black Outer Coating: helps to retain heat, keeping the rice warm and fresh 2. Protective Resin: protects the alloy making the pot firmer and more durable 3. Extra Thick Alloy: Evenly conducts heat to ensure that every single grain of rice is boiled and cooked throughout, giving you the desired texture 4. Champagne Gold Base: spreads the heat throughout the whole pot during cooking so the rice is fluffy and tastier 5. Super Rigid Crystal Coating: non-stick and anti-scratch for easy cleaning and enhanced durability
High gloss non-stick coating by Whitford for easy cleaning
Smart 3D heating system cooks the rice from all directions, delivering great tasting rice grain by grain
Reviews
Compared to other Philips Dual Basket Airfryers