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  • Enjoy Fresh, Fluffy Rice Every Time Perfectly Enjoy Fresh, Fluffy Rice Every Time Perfectly Enjoy Fresh, Fluffy Rice Every Time Perfectly

    3000 Series Philips Rice Cooker

    HD3211/32

    Overall Rating / 5
    • Reviews Reviews

    Enjoy Fresh, Fluffy Rice Every Time Perfectly

    Experience perfect, fluffy rice every time with the ideal texture from the Philips 3000 Series Rice Cooker, which retains moisture, ensuring white and fluffy rice in every grain for up to 48 hours — with long lasting durability.

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    3000 Series Philips Rice Cooker

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    See all Multicooker and Rice Cooker

    Enjoy Fresh, Fluffy Rice Every Time Perfectly

    White and Fluffy Rice up to 48 Hours

    • Large capacity of 1.8 L / 10 cups of rice
    • FreshDefense Technology
    • Bakuhanseki coating
    • Stainless Steel Body
    Perfect, fluffy rice with just the right moisture level

    Perfect, fluffy rice with just the right moisture level

    Lock in the perfect level of moisture for white and fluffy rice. Thanks to our innovative FreshDefense technology, featuring a specially designed dual-channel steam valve that seals in extra moisture, the freshness of the rice remains at the ideal 63%* moisture level throughout the day!

    White and Fluffy Rice All Day

    White and Fluffy Rice All Day

    Our innovative FreshDefense technology maintains extra moisture through precise control of temperature maintenance and air circulation from the specially designed steam valve, ensuring that your rice stays white and fluffy for up to 48 hours**.

    Worry-free eating with every meal.

    Worry-free eating with every meal.

    Our innovative FreshDefense Technology ensures a consistent temperature*** and optimizes heat retention, limiting bacteria growth for up to 48 hours. This enables you to enjoy worry-free eating with every meal.

    Special Spherical pot design for even cooking

    Special Spherical pot design for even cooking

    Specially designed with a 60⁰ rounded bottom, providing 50%**more heating surface ensures that every grain is evenly heated for perfectly cooked rice.

    Deep Heat Penetration with Smart 3D Heating System

    Deep Heat Penetration with Smart 3D Heating System

    The inner pot is powerfully heated from the top, bottom and side combine with smart cooking chip precisely control heat and temperature for efficient cooking and aromatic results every time.

    Premium 5-layer extra-thick pot enhances heat distribution

    Premium 5-layer extra-thick pot enhances heat distribution

    The 5-layer aluminum inner pot, with a thickness of 2.5 mm, is extra thick, effectively enhancing heat distribution.

    Bakuhanseki coating for worry-free enjoyment

    Bakuhanseki coating for worry-free enjoyment

    Bakuhanseki coating offers a combination of non-toxicity, non-stick functionality, and exceptional durability, ensuring scratch resistance.

    Convenient handles for lifting and carrying

    Convenient handles for lifting and carrying

    Handles on the inner pot stay cool to the touch for easy lifting and carrying to the table.

    Large 1.8 L capacity makes up to 10 cups of rice

    Large 1.8 L capacity makes up to 10 cups of rice

    Prepare perfect, fluffy rice for up to 10 people with just the touch of a button and worry-free cooking with food-grade materials and certified by international authorities. PFOA, BFR and PVC free.

    Cook, steam, and keep warm up to 48 hours

    Cook, steam, and keep warm up to 48 hours

    Enjoy versatile cooking with 3 functions to cook, steam, and automatically keep rice warm for up to 48 hours.

    Stainless steel design for long-lasting durability

    Stainless steel design for long-lasting durability

    The stainless steel body ensures high durability and long-lasting usage.

    Technical Specifications

    • Country of origin

      Made in
      China

    • Design specifications

      Product Dimension
      30.0*27.5*30.5mm

    • Accessories

      Plastic steam tray
      Yes
      Measuring cup
      Yes
      Spoon
      Yes

    • Technical specifications

      Voltage
      220  V
      Power
      400  W
      Frequency
      50/60  Hz

    • Finishing

      Material of main body
      Stainlesss Steel

    • Service

      2-year worldwide guarantee
      Yes

    • Sustainability

      Packaging
      100% recycled materials

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    • *Test with 1500g white rice adding 2025g water. Method for quality evaluation of cooked rice by electric rice cooker released by CHEAA. Experimental data for reference only.
    • **Compare with HD3119
    • ***Under the "Keep Warm" mode for up to 48 hours. Experimental data for reference only.
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