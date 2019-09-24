2 year warranty
Discontinued
HD4728/02
10 cups
Use the keep warm function to keep rice warm for a longer period of time. When the cooking process is finished, the rice cooker automatically switches to the keepwarm mode
One press button to control cook or keep warm, with clear light on the panel to show cooking status
4.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
Naidu
24/09/2019
Malaysia
How do I remove and clean the inner part of the close lid?
This is an extremely good product. How do I remove and clean the inner part of the close lid?
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HD4728/00 Rice cooker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HD4728/00 Rice cooker
Compared to other Philips Dual Basket Airfryers