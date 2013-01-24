Home
Rice cooker

HD4743/00
Overall Rating / 5
  • More life in every bowl More life in every bowl More life in every bowl
    -{discount-value}

    Rice cooker

    HD4743/00
    Overall Rating / 5

    More life in every bowl

    Nutrition is the most important element to keep healthy. Philips' rice cookers come with smart & automatic cooking programs to control the right temperature so that the freshness and nutrition is better preserved and not lost.

    Rice cooker

    More life in every bowl

    Nutrition is the most important element to keep healthy. Philips' rice cookers come with smart & automatic cooking programs to control the right temperature so that the freshness and nutrition is better preserved and not lost. See all benefits

    More life in every bowl

    Nutrition is the most important element to keep healthy. Philips' rice cookers come with smart & automatic cooking programs to control the right temperature so that the freshness and nutrition is better preserved and not lost. See all benefits

    Rice cooker

    More life in every bowl

    Nutrition is the most important element to keep healthy. Philips' rice cookers come with smart & automatic cooking programs to control the right temperature so that the freshness and nutrition is better preserved and not lost. See all benefits

      More life in every bowl

      HD4743/00
      5.5 cups
      Rice menu includes: regular, quick rice cooking

      Use the keep warm function to keep rice or dishes warm for a longer period of time, without losing food nutrition and taste. When the cooking process is finished, the rice cooker automatically switches to the keep warm mode

      Use the timer for the rice cooking functions and the steam, stew, congee cooking and soup cooking mode. Timer cooking can preset up to 23 hours

      Convenient and safe to carry the Philips rice cooker away from the kitchen, or to serve rice in dinning room.

      Fuzzy Logic control for fresh and nutritious meals

      The computerized heating mechanism of the Philip rice cooker and temperature control for optimal cooking result in different programs.

      4 food menus for more healthy varieties

      It has varieties of cooking menu including congee, soup, steam, slow cook/ Pau Fan (Pau Fan is for China region only)

      Reheat function for fresh rice instantly

      Use the reheating mode of the Philips pressure rice cooker to warm up rice that has cooled down.

      Dedicated program for cooking small portions

      Small amount cooking program is for rice menu only

      Advanced lid design for easy and safe access

      Cool surface, easy to access with one touch button

      Technical Specifications

      • General specifications

        Fuzzy Logic control for fresh and nourishing meals
        Yes
        Multi-menu selections*
        Yes
        Nutritional keep warm keeps rice fresh for 12 hrs
        Yes
        Reheat function for
        fresh rice instantly
        Dedicated program for cooking small portions
        Yes
        Timer mode ensures
        rice is ready when you want
        Large LCD with clock and timer display
        Yes
        Durable, extra thick inner pot ensures even result
        Yes
        Easy-to-clean non stick inner pot
        Yes
        Swing handle for easy carrying
        Yes
        Advanced lid design for easy and safe access
        Yes
        Spillover prevention vent
        Yes
        Backup memory when power interruption
        Yes
        Dish washer safe inner pot
        Yes
        Detachable power cord for convenient storage
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Capacity
        1.0/5.5  Litres / cups
        Inner pot capacity
        3 Litres
        Cord length
        1.0  m
        Voltage
        220-240  V
        Frequency
        50/60  Hz
        Wattage
        600  W

      • Design specifications

        Materials of main body
        Plastic - PP
        Color(s)
        Sparkling white
        Weight appliance
        3.1  kg
        Weight (incl. packaging)
        3.8  kg
        Width
        249  mm
        Height
        215  mm
        Depth
        320  mm

      • Accessories

        Plastic steam tray
        Yes
        Rice scoop
        Yes
        Soup scoop
        Yes
        Measuring cup
        Yes

