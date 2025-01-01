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  • High Quality Rice Anytime with Variety Cooking! High Quality Rice Anytime with Variety Cooking! High Quality Rice Anytime with Variety Cooking!

    5000 Series Philips Digital Rice Cooker

    HD4812/30

    Overall Rating / 5
    • Reviews Reviews

    High Quality Rice Anytime with Variety Cooking!

    Enable high quality fluffy rice all day long with the Philips Digital Rice Cooker 5000 Series. Ensure the ideal texture of white and fluffy rice for up to 48 hours, explore 18 auto cooking menus for an effortless variety cooking experience!

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    5000 Series Philips Digital Rice Cooker

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    High Quality Rice Anytime with Variety Cooking!

    White and Fluffy Rice up to 48 Hours

    • Large capacity of 1.8 L / 10 cups of rice
    • FreshDefense Technology
    • Far-infrared Binchotan Coating
    • 18 cooking menus
    • Stainless Steel Body
    Promising Fluffy Rice Every Time

    Promising Fluffy Rice Every Time

    Lock in the perfect level of moisture for white and fluffy rice. Thanks to our innovative FreshDefense technology, featuring a specially designed dual-channel steam valve that seals in extra moisture, the rice remains moisture throughout the day!

    White and Fluffy Rice All Day

    White and Fluffy Rice All Day

    Our innovative FreshDefense technology maintains extra moisture through precise temperature control and air circulation by continuously bringing in good air while releasing bad air from the specially designed steam valve, ensuring that your rice stays white and fluffy for up to 48 hours*.

    Worry-free eating with every meal.

    Worry-free eating with every meal.

    Our innovative FreshDefense Technology ensures a consistent temperature and optimizes heat retention, limiting bacteria growth for up to 48 hours **. This enables you to enjoy worry-free eating with every meal.

    Powerful Even Cooking with Upgraded Spherical Pot

    Powerful Even Cooking with Upgraded Spherical Pot

    Specially designed with a 60⁰ rounded bottom, providing 50% more heating surface ensures that every grain is evenly heated for perfectly cooked rice.***

    Deep Heat Penetration with Smart 3D Heating System

    Deep Heat Penetration with Smart 3D Heating System

    The inner pot is powerfully heated from the top, bottom and side combine with smart cooking chip precisely control heat and temperature for efficient cooking and aromatic results every time.

    Premium 6-layer Extra Thick Pot Enhance Heat Distribution

    Premium 6-layer Extra Thick Pot Enhance Heat Distribution

    The 6-layer aluminum inner pot, with a thickness of 2.5 mm, is extra thick, effectively enhancing heat distribution.

    Premium Far-infrared Binchotan Coating Enhances Intense Heat

    Premium Far-infrared Binchotan Coating Enhances Intense Heat

    Binchotan coating generates far-infrared heat, effectively speeding up heat transfer, evenly distributing heat throughout the pot, and consistently maintaining intensive heat during cooking, ensuring that every grain of rice is perfectly fluffy.

    Convenient Handles for Effortless Mobility

    Convenient Handles for Effortless Mobility

    Handles on the inner pot stay cool to the touch for easy lifting and carrying to the table.

    Large 1.8 L capacity makes up to 10 cups of rice

    Large 1.8 L capacity makes up to 10 cups of rice

    Prepare perfect, fluffy rice for up to 10 people with just the touch of a button and worry-free cooking with food-grade materials and certified by international authorities. PFOA, BFR and PVC free.

    18 optimized menus, and keep warm up to 48 hours

    18 optimized menus, and keep warm up to 48 hours

    18 auto menus tailored for a variety of dishes, including rice, soup, cake, baby porridge, jam, and more. Customize your favorite mouthfeel from soft to firm in rice and enjoy the convenience of automatic keep warm for up to 48 hours. Ensure a perfectly delicious meal with effortless convenience.

    Stainless steel design for long-lasting durability

    Stainless steel design for long-lasting durability

    The stainless steel body ensures high durability and long-lasting usage.

    Technical Specifications

    • Country of origin

      Made in
      China

    • Accessories

      Included
      • Steam basket
      • Spoon
      • Measuring cup

    • Technical specifications

      Voltage
      220  V
      Power
      400  W
      Frequency
      50/60  Hz

    • Weight and dimensions

      Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
      273 x 367 x 255  mm

    • Finishing

      Material of main body
      Stainless steel

    • Service

      2-year warranty
      Yes

    • Sustainability

      Packaging
      100% recycled materials

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    • *Compare with HD4515
    • **Under the "Keep Warm" mode for up to 48 hours. Experimental data for reference only.
    • ***Compare with HD3119
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