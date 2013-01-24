Home
  One touch Espresso and Cappuccino
    Philips Saeco Intelia Super-automatic espresso machine

    HD8751/11
    Overall Rating / 5
    1 Awards

    One touch Espresso and Cappuccino

    Only the Saeco Intelia super-automatic espresso machine offers you the perfect Espresso experience, easy to use, easy to customize, easy to clean. Prepare Cappuccino, Latte Macchiato, Espresso or hot water: everything is possible. See all benefits

      One touch Espresso and Cappuccino

      With ceramic coffee bean grinders for better taste

      • Brews 7 coffee varieties
      • Classic Milk Frother
      • Black
      • 5 step adjustable grinder
      Fine-tune the coffee's richness with 5 grinder settings

      Fine-tune the coffee's richness with 5 grinder settings

      When it comes to the fineness of the grind, this machine never fails to satisfy. Different coffee blends require different levels of granularity for the full flavor to unfold. So the grind granularity of this machine has five adjustable settings - from the finest grind for a full-bodied espresso, to the coarsest for a lighter coffee.

      20,000 cups of finest coffee with durable ceramic grinders

      20,000 cups of finest coffee with durable ceramic grinders

      Our grinders are made of high-tech ceramic: exceptionally hard and precise. Fresh beans are gently ground, without risk of overheating: extracting all the best flavors and aroma, delivering a superior coffee taste for at least 20,000 cups.

      The fully removable brewing group can be cleaned in no time

      The fully removable brewing group can be cleaned in no time

      Efficiency and ease of use were key inspirations when Saeco invented the first brewing group 30 years ago. And to this day, it still proves to be an inspired, resolute piece of technology. As always, it’s so simple to clean – just remove it and wash it under the tap for a few seconds, then re-insert it just as easily.

      Velvety milk foam with the Classic Milk Frother

      Velvety milk foam with the Classic Milk Frother

      The Classic Milk Frother is for those who love to assume the role of master craftsman, and it’s just easy. Within seconds you can create a rich, silky layer of foam - the crowning glory of your coffee.

      Technical Specifications

      • Country of origin

        Made in
        Europe

      • Service

        1-year guarantee
        Yes

      • Sustainability

        Power consumption brewing
        1900  W

      • Finishing

        Material boiler
        Stainless steel (Inox)
        Material water tank
        Plastic
        Material panarello
        Plastic
        Material of main body
        Plastic
        Material drip tray
        Stainless steel
        Material of spout
        Plastic

      • General specifications

        One touch variety
        3
        Coffee strength settings
        3
        Grinder settings
        5
        Type of display
        LCD
        Customizing per drink
        • Adjustable coffee strength
        • Adjustable temperature
        • Adjustable cup volume
        Coffee drinks
        Espresso, Cappuccino, hot water, Cafè Créme, frothed milk, Espresso Macchiato, Latte Macchiato
        Suitable for
        Whole coffee beans, ground coffee powder
        Cups at the same time
        2
        Type of boiler
        Quick heat boiler
        Ease of cleaning & maintenance
        • Automatic rinse cycle
        • Automatic de-scaling cycle
        • Removable brewing group
        • Optional Brita water filter
        Special functions
        • Ceramic grinder
        • Steam option
        • Hot water option
        • Pre-brewing
        • Manual milk frother Pannarello
        Ease of use and comfort
        • Display
        • Removable spout
        • Removable drip-tray
        • Automatic shut-off
        • Automatic stand-by

      • Technical specifications

        Pump pressure
        15 bar
        Brewing time one cup
        45 (espresso) to 100 (long coffee)  sec
        Voltage
        230  V
        Frequency
        50  Hz
        Capacity water tank
        1.5  L
        Max. cup height
        130  mm
        Capacity bean container
        300  gr
        Cord length
        0.8  m
        Water boilers
        1
        Capacity waste container
        10  servings

      • Weight and dimensions

        Dimensions of product (WxDxH)
        256 x 440 x 340  mm
        Weight of product
        8.9  kg

      • Design

        Color
        Black

