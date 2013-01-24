Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
EN
ID
1

Search terms

Satinelle

Epilator

HP2844/00
Overall Rating / 5
  • Satinelle Satinelle Satinelle
    -{discount-value}

    Satinelle Epilator

    HP2844/00
    Overall Rating / 5

    Satinelle

    The unique Philips epilating system pulls out the hairs by the root, leaving your skin smooth and stubble free for weeks. The hairs that do grow back are soft and thin, and epilation is quick and easy.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Satinelle Epilator

    Satinelle

    The unique Philips epilating system pulls out the hairs by the root, leaving your skin smooth and stubble free for weeks. The hairs that do grow back are soft and thin, and epilation is quick and easy.

    Satinelle

    The unique Philips epilating system pulls out the hairs by the root, leaving your skin smooth and stubble free for weeks. The hairs that do grow back are soft and thin, and epilation is quick and easy.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Satinelle Epilator

    Satinelle

    The unique Philips epilating system pulls out the hairs by the root, leaving your skin smooth and stubble free for weeks. The hairs that do grow back are soft and thin, and epilation is quick and easy.

    Similar products

    See all epilators

      Satinelle

      Smooth skin for weeks

      Unique Philips epilating system

      The unique Philips epilating system pulls out the hairs by the root, leaving your skin smooth and stubble free for weeks. The hairs that do grow back are soft and thin.

      Washable epilation head

      For extra hygiene and easy cleaning.

      Cleaning brush for easy cleaning

      Cleaning brush for easy cleaning for optimal hygiene

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Pulling actions/second speed 1
        600
        Pulling actions/second speed 2
        733
        RPM speed 1
        1900 min
        RPM speed 2
        2200 min
        Power source
        AC (mains)
        Voltage
        100V, 110 - 127 V or 220 - 240V (50-60 Hz)
        Motor
        DC type
        Power consumption
        3  W
        Number of discs
        21
        Number of catching points
        20

      • Accessories

        Sensitive area cap
        Yes
        Cleaning brush
        Yes

      • Weight and dimensions

        F-box dimensions
        184 x 194 x 62  mm
        Packaging design
        closed fancy-box with hanging option
        F-box weight
        560  g
        A-box dimensions
        379 x 194 x 218  mm
        A-box weight
        3600  g
        No. of pieces per A-box
        6  pcs

      • Logistic data

        Pallet size (EU)
        80 x 120  cm
        Number of A-boxes per layer (EU)
        12
        Number of A-boxes per layer (GB)
        15
        Number of layers (EU)
        4
        Number of layers (GB)
        4
        Pallet quantity (EU)
        288  pcs
        Pallet quantity (GB)
        360  pcs
        Pallet size (GB)
        100 x 120  cm
        CTV code
        Yes

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          Discover

          MyPhilips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.