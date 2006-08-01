Search terms

Straightener

HP4625/00
    Salon looks wherever you go

    This straightener provides salon-straight results for women on the go. The SalonStraight Want2Move is foldable and takes just 30 s to heat up, so you can start styling straightaway, wherever you are. Includes heat-resistant travel pouch.

      Technical Specifications

      • Serviceability

        Replacement
        Yes

      • Pallet

        Number of layers
        7
        Quantity
        280
        Pallet dimensions
        1200 x 800 mm
        Number of A-boxes per layer
        5

      • Technical specifications

        Color/finishing
        Yes
        Cord length
        1.8 m
        Voltage
        ~100-240 V
        Material housing styler
        PET
        Wattage styler
        17 V
        DC frequency (styler)
        50/60 Hz

      • Weight and dimensions A-box

        Dimensions
        466 (L) x 313 (W) x 258 (H) mm
        Weight
        5100 g

      • Weight and dimensions A-box

        Number of F-boxes in A-box
        8

      • Weight and dimensions F-box

        Net product dimensions excl. attachments
        300 (L) x 45 (W) x 50 (H) mm
        F-box dimensions
        225(200) (L) x 70(62) (W) x 240 (H) mm
        Weight of net product incl. attachements
        400 g
        F-box volume
        3490 cm³
        F-box weight (including product)
        590 g

      • Technical specifications

        Voltage facial shaver
        1.5 DC V
        Wattage facial shaver
        0.45 W

      • Logistic data

        Country of origin
        China
        EAN F-box
        Yes

      • Logistic data

        CTV code
        8844-625-00

