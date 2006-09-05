Search terms

Straightener

HP4642/07
  Professional straight results
    Straightener

    HP4642/07
    Professional straight results

    Want to create straight looks that last? The SalonStraight Ceramic heats to a professional styling temperature of 200ºC and features Nano-Silver plates for beautifully shiny, salon-straight results everytime. See all benefits

      Professional straight results

      SalonStraight Nano-Silver

      • 200°C
      • Nano-silver
      EHD+ technology for more protection and shinier results

      EHD+ technology for more protection and shinier results

      Advanced Philips EHD+ technology means that your styler will always distribute the heat very evenly - even at high temperatures, and prevents damaging hot spots. This gives added protection and thus helps to keep your hair healthy and shiny.

      On/off indication light

      On/off indication light

      200°C professional high heat for perfect salon results

      This high temperature enables you change the shape of your hair, and gives you that perfect look like you've just come from the salon.

      Adjustable heat settings to ensure smooth results for every hair type

      Adjustable heat settings allow you to quickly and easily change the styling temperature from low to high. This enables you to select the perfect temperature for your specific hair and needs so you can always get the smooth, styling result you want.

      Instant heat: ready to use within 30 seconds

      Now more waiting around for your styler to heat up, this allows you to switch on and get styling.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Cord length
        3  m
        Maximum temperature
        200  °C

      • Serviceability

        Replacement
        Yes

