SalonCurl Pro

Curling iron

HP4654/00
  • Professional volume and curls Professional volume and curls Professional volume and curls
    Professional volume and curls

    The SalonCurl Pro is a truly professional curler that helps create long-lasting volume and curls quickly and effectively. It also gives your hair maximum protection thanks to the ceramic coating and even heat distribution element. See all benefits

      • 32 mm tong
      • Ceramic

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Cord length
        2.2 m
        Heating time
        30s
        Voltage
        110-240 V
        Maximum temperature
        180 °C
        Wattage
        38 (180 MAX) W

