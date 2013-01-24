Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
EN
ID
1

Search terms

Curler

HP4657/00
Overall Rating / 5
  • Simply shiny curl Simply shiny curl Simply shiny curl
    -{discount-value}

    Curler

    HP4657/00
    Overall Rating / 5

    Simply shiny curl

    The essential curlng iron for tight curls and ringlets See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    Curler

    Simply shiny curl

    The essential curlng iron for tight curls and ringlets See all benefits

    Simply shiny curl

    The essential curlng iron for tight curls and ringlets See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    Curler

    Simply shiny curl

    The essential curlng iron for tight curls and ringlets See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all curlers

      Simply shiny curl

      SalonCurl Essential curling iron

      • 16 mm barrel
      • 180 C temperature
      • Chrome plated
      16 mm barrel for tight curls and ringlets

      16 mm barrel for tight curls and ringlets

      With the barrel diameter of 16 mm you can create curls and ringlets for a joyful and young look.

      180°C temperature for beautiful results

      180°C temperature for beautiful results

      This high temperature enables you change the shape of your hair, and gives you that perfect look like you've just come from the salon.

      Fast heat up time, ready to use in 60 seconds

      Fast heat up time, ready to use in 60 seconds

      The curler has a fast heat up time, being ready to use in 60 seconds.

      Cool tip for easier and safer use

      Cool tip for easier and safer use

      The tip of the styler is made from a special heat insulating material to keep it cool; you can safely hold it while you're styling for optimal ease of use.

      Swivel cord to prevent tangled wires

      Swivel cord to prevent tangled wires

      Useful swivel cord technology rotates the cord to prevent tangled wires.

      Ready for use indicator

      Ready for use indicator

      Ready for use indicator: the dot turns white when ready for use

      Universal voltage

      Universal voltage

      Worldwide voltage for getting the perfect travel companion

      On/off indication light

      On/off indication light

      1.8 m power cord

      1.8 m power cord

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Maximum temperature
        180  °C
        Temperature range
        one setting
        Heating time
        120s
        Color/finishing
        white and lime green
        Cord length
        1.8  m
        Barrel diameter
        16  mm
        Heater type
        PTC ceramic heater
        Voltage
        worldwide

      • Features

        Ready for use indicator
        yes
        Cool tip
        yes
        Swivel cord
        yes
        Hanging loop
        yes

      • Hair type

        End result
        Tight curls and ringlets
        Hair length
        • Medium
        • Long
        Hair thickness
        • Thick
        • Thin
        • Medium

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          Discover

          MyPhilips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.