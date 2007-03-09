Search terms

EN
ID
1

SalonStraight Essential

Straightener

HP4661/00
Overall Rating / 5
  • Salon style that stays all day Salon style that stays all day Salon style that stays all day
    -{discount-value}

    SalonStraight Essential Straightener

    HP4661/00
    Overall Rating / 5

    Salon style that stays all day

    Want to create straight looks that last? The SalonStraight Essential heats to a professional styling temperature of 180ºC and features Ceramic plates for beautifully shiny, salon-straight results everytime. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    SalonStraight Essential Straightener

    Salon style that stays all day

    Want to create straight looks that last? The SalonStraight Essential heats to a professional styling temperature of 180ºC and features Ceramic plates for beautifully shiny, salon-straight results everytime. See all benefits

    Salon style that stays all day

    Want to create straight looks that last? The SalonStraight Essential heats to a professional styling temperature of 180ºC and features Ceramic plates for beautifully shiny, salon-straight results everytime. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    SalonStraight Essential Straightener

    Salon style that stays all day

    Want to create straight looks that last? The SalonStraight Essential heats to a professional styling temperature of 180ºC and features Ceramic plates for beautifully shiny, salon-straight results everytime. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all Straighteners

      Salon style that stays all day

      SalonStraight Essential

      • 180°C
      • Ceramic
      Easy lock for covenient storage

      Easy lock for covenient storage

      The straightener has an easy lock mechanism. Located at the base of the straightener, this flip lock makes storage quick and easy and will help to protect the straightener from accidental damage.

      Ceramic plates for smooth gliding and shiny hair

      Ceramic plates for smooth gliding and shiny hair

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Voltage
        220-240~  V
        Material housing styler
        Nylon
        Wattage
        35  W
        Maximum temperature
        180  °C
        Frequency
        50-60  Hz

      • Serviceability

        Replacement
        Yes

      • Hair type

        End result
        Straight
        Current hair style
        Wavy
        For fragile hair
        Yes
        Hair length
        • Medium
        • Short
        Hair thickness
        Thick

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          Register

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Discover

          MyPhilips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.