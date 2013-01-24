Home
HP4665/00
Overall Rating / 5
    -{discount-value}

    Straightener

    HP4665/00
    Overall Rating / 5

    Maximum shine and protection

    The super-smooth Jade Ceramic plates combined with the professional styling temperature closes the cuticles of the hair locking in nutrients for maximum shine and protection.

    Straightener

    Straightener

      SalonStraight Jade

      • 200°C
      • Jade Ceramic
      • IonBoost
      Swivel cord to prevent tangled wires

      Swivel cord to prevent tangled wires

      Useful swivel cord technology rotates the cord to prevent tangled wires.

      Automatic shut-off after 60 min

      Automatic shut-off after 60 min

      Some hair straighteners and curling irons have been equipped with an automatic shut-off feature. This feature has been designed to provide peace of mind. If left on, the appliance will automatically switch off after 60 min.

      Instant heat-up within 30 seconds

      Instant heat-up within 30 seconds

      Heat resistant pouch

      Heat resistant pouch

      Ceramic Jade plates for ultra-shine and protection

      The super-smooth Ceramic Jade plates combined with the professional styling temperature closes the cuticles of the hair locking in nutrients for maximum shine and protection.

      Technical Specifications

      • Serviceability

        Replacement
        Yes

      • Weight and dimensions F-box

        Net product dimensions excl. attachments
        317 (L) x 37 (W) x 42 (H)  mm
        Weight of net product incl. attachements
        500.4  g
        F-box dimensions
        388 (L) x 93 (W) x 168 (H)  mm
        F-box volume
        5995  cm³
        F-box weight (including product)
        1070  g

      • Weight and dimensions A-box

        A-box dimensions
        400 (L) x 350 (W) x 400 (H)  mm
        A-box volume
        56000  cm³
        A-box weight
        9040  g
        Number of F-boxes in A-box
        8

      • Pallet

        Pallet dimensions
        1200 x 800  mm
        Pallet quantity
        240  pcs
        Number of layers
        5
        Number of A-boxes per layer
        6

      • Logistic data

        CTV code
        8844-665-00
        EAN
        Please refer to pacdoc for applicable country code
        Country of origin
        China

      • Technical data

        Voltage
        220-240  V
        Frequency
        50-60  Hz
        Heater type
        PTC
        Material housing
        PET
        Cord length
        1,8  m
        Color/finishing
        Black olive with caviar accent

