Search terms

EN
ID
1

SalonCurl Pro

Curling iron

HP4683/00
Overall Rating / 5
  • Perfect bouncy curls and waves Perfect bouncy curls and waves Perfect bouncy curls and waves
    -{discount-value}

    SalonCurl Pro Curling iron

    HP4683/00
    Overall Rating / 5

    Perfect bouncy curls and waves

    The SalonCurl Pro features a ceramic 25mm curling tong and adjustable digital settings so you can create beautifully shiny curly looks in minutes. Once you’ve styled, simply set and go. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    SalonCurl Pro Curling iron

    Perfect bouncy curls and waves

    The SalonCurl Pro features a ceramic 25mm curling tong and adjustable digital settings so you can create beautifully shiny curly looks in minutes. Once you’ve styled, simply set and go. See all benefits

    Perfect bouncy curls and waves

    The SalonCurl Pro features a ceramic 25mm curling tong and adjustable digital settings so you can create beautifully shiny curly looks in minutes. Once you’ve styled, simply set and go. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    SalonCurl Pro Curling iron

    Perfect bouncy curls and waves

    The SalonCurl Pro features a ceramic 25mm curling tong and adjustable digital settings so you can create beautifully shiny curly looks in minutes. Once you’ve styled, simply set and go. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all Stylers

      Perfect bouncy curls and waves

      SalonCurl Pro

      • 2.5 cm (1")
      Cool tip for easier and safer use

      Cool tip for easier and safer use

      The tip of the styler is made from a special heat insulating material to keep it cool; you can safely hold it while you're styling for optimal ease of use.

      Swivel cord to prevent tangled wires

      Swivel cord to prevent tangled wires

      Useful swivel cord technology rotates the cord to prevent tangled wires.

      Automatic shut-off after 60 min

      Automatic shut-off after 60 min

      Some hair straighteners and curling irons have been equipped with an automatic shut-off feature. This feature has been designed to provide peace of mind. If left on, the appliance will automatically switch off after 60 min.

      Universal voltage

      Universal voltage

      Worldwide voltage for getting the perfect travel companion

      1.8 m power cord

      1.8 m power cord

      Safety stand for easy use

      The safety stand enables you to put the curler down safely during use.

      Technical Specifications

      • Serviceability

        Replacement
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Cord length
        2,5 m
        Voltage
        220-240 V
        Wattage
        50 W

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          Discover

          MyPhilips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          * This field is mandatory

          Receive 15% off your first purchase on the Philips Online Shop

          Early access to exclusive offers

          Be the first to hear about new products and sales

          *
          I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behavior – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!
          What does this mean?

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.