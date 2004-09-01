Home
HP4840/00
  • 1000W hairdryer with two heat/speed settings 1000W hairdryer with two heat/speed settings 1000W hairdryer with two heat/speed settings
    This Compact hairdryer has all the punch you need in a simple, small, sleek design. The central switch makes it easy for a right or left-handed person to use. See all benefits

      Compact

      • 1000W

      Two flexible settings for careful drying

      The speed and heat required can be easily adjusted to create the perfect end result.

      Styling nozzle for basic drying needs and guided airflow

      Styling nozzle for basic drying needs and guided airflow when styling with a hairbrush.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Voltage
        110V,220V, 230-240V  V
        Power
        1000  W
        Material housing styler
        ABS

      • Serviceability

        Replacement
        Yes

