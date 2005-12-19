Search terms

Hairdryer

HP4859
  Thermoprotect Super silent 1500
    Thermoprotect Super silent 1500

    This new Philips beauty hairdryer has been specially designed to meet your personal needs. The Thermoprotect hairdryer features the innovativeThermoflow System that uses more air but less heat. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    This new Philips beauty hairdryer has been specially designed to meet your personal needs. The Thermoprotect hairdryer features the innovativeThermoflow System that uses more air but less heat. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      • 1500W
      Foldable handle for easy portability

      Narrow nozzle

      Narrow nozzle for precise styling.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Wattage
        1500  W
        Cord length
        1.8  m
        Color/finishing
        golden beige
        Material housing
        PC

      • Serviceability

        Replacement
        Yes

      • Features

        Foldable handle
        Yes
        2 heat/ speed settings
        Yes
        Cool shot
        Yes

