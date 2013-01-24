Home
SalonPro AC

Hairdryer

HP4892/00
    The dryer hairdressers would use at home

    Want to dry your hair like the professionals? The SalonPro – with 2100W of superior drying power – is the hairdryer you need if you’re looking to recreate that salon style blow dry. See all benefits

      The dryer hairdressers would use at home

      SalonPro

      • 2000W
      • IonBoost
      • Ceramic diffuser
      Professional 2000W for perfect salon results

      Professional 2000W for perfect salon results

      This 2000W professional hairdryer creates a powerful airflow. The resulting combination of power and speed makes drying and styling your hair quicker and easier.

      Nine flexible speed and temperature settings for maximum control

      Nine flexible speed and temperature settings for maximum control

      The speed and heat required can be easily adjusted to create the perfect end result. Nine different settings ensure maximum control for precise and tailored styling.

      Professional AC motor for 50% longer lifetime

      Professional AC motor for 50% longer lifetime

      This type of motor is specially developed for the professional market and brings you several benefits. Most important, it has a longer lifespan than usual motors which lengthens the lifetime your hairdryer by 50%. On top of this, is also has an extra powerful airflow for fast and effective drying.

      Ceramic element to smooth your hair

      Ceramic element to smooth your hair

      The ceramic element is included to prevent overdrying. It issues infrared heat, which has a gentle warmth which helps dries your hair from within and protects it from overdrying, without compromising on speed and effectiveness.

      Ion conditioning for shiny, frizz free hair

      Ion conditioning for shiny, frizz free hair

      Give your hair an instant boost with ionic conditoning. Charged negative ions eliminate static, condition the hair and smooth down the hair cuticles to intensify the hair’s shine and glossiness. The result is hair that is beautifully shiny, smooth and frizz-free.

      Cool Shot sets your style

      Cool Shot sets your style

      A must-have professional function for hair stylers. The Cool Shot button provides an intense burst of cold air. It is used after styling to finish and set the style.

      Soft grip for ease of use

      Soft grip for ease of use

      The soft, non-slip grip is ergonomically designed. It has been tested by professionals for easy handling and salon performance.

      Ultra narrow concentrator for precise styling

      The concentrator works by directing the flow of air through the ultra narrow opening on to specific areas. This results in very precise styling and is great for touch ups or to finish a style.

      Ceramic volume diffuser for additional protection and volume

      The volume diffuser dries hair quickly and evenly to minimise frizz and add volume. The diffuser is coated in high quality ceramic. This helps to protect the hair and adds softness and shine, making it perfect for creating healthy looking curls and bouncy styles.

      Technical Specifications

      • Pallet

        Pallet dimensions
        1200 x 800  mm
        Pallet quantity
        126  pcs
        Number of layers
        7
        Number of A-boxes per layer
        3

      • Weight and dimensions F-box

        Net product dimensions excl. attachments
        284 x 85 x 235  mm
        Weight of net product incl. attachements
        1128  g
        F-box dimensions
        310 (w) x 120 (d) x 240 (h)  mm
        F-box weight (including product)
        1580  g
        F-box volume
        8928  cm³

      • Weight and dimensions A-box

        A-box dimensions
        632 x 375 x 257  mm
        A-box weight (including products)
        10430  g
        Number of F-boxes in A-box
        6
        A-box volume
        60909  cm³

      • Technical specifications

        Wattage
        1800  W
        Frequency
        50/60  Hz
        Voltage
        220-240 AC  V

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

