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Discontinued

Salon EssentialHairdryer

HP4931/00

5

| (1) Review | 100% recommend this product

Dry your hair with special care

Look after your hair with this easy to use hairdryer. The Salon Essential is foldable yet combines 1200W of power to dry your hair at its optimum level.

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Salon Essential

Dry your hair with special care

  • 1200W

  • Foldable

1200W gentle drying for beautiful results

1200W gentle drying for beautiful results

This 1200W hairdryer creates the optimum level of airflow and gentle drying power for beautiful results every day.

Three flexible settings for more control

Three flexible settings for more control

The speed and heat required can be easily adjusted to create the perfect end result. Three flexible settings ensure precise and tailored styling.

Narrow concentrator for focused airflow

Narrow concentrator for focused airflow

The concentrator of the hair dryer works by focusing the flow of air through the opening onto specific areas. This results in precise styling and is great for touch ups or to finish a hair style.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

5.0

of 5

1

Review

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

24/05/2018

한국

한국

아들선물~

아들과 나눠쓰지 않으려 구매했어요~ 머리 말리기는 짱입니다. 작아 들기도 편하고 무엇보다 남자용으로 좋아요

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Salon Essential HP4931/00 Hairdryer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Salon Essential HP4931/00 Hairdryer

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