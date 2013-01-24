Home
SalonDry Control

Hairdryer

HP4983/00
  The dryer that gives the results you want
    The dryer that gives the results you want

    Take control of your blow dry with the SalonDry Control. 2100W of professional drying power, Ionic conditioning and multiple settings means great results – from dry to set to style.

      • 2100W
      Volume diffuser enhances volume, for curls and bouncy styles

      The volume diffuser dries hair healthily, reduces frizz and increases volume by spreading the airflow across the hair. It adds lift and maximises volume, especially when used on the crown and root area, making it perfect for creating curls and bouncy styles

      Professional 2100W for perfect salon results

      This 2100W professional hairdryer creates a powerful airflow. The resulting combination of power and speed makes drying and styling your hair quicker and easier.

      Six flexible speed and temperature settings for full control

      The speed and heat required can be easily adjusted to create the perfect style. Six different settings ensure full control for precise and tailored styling.

      Narrow concentrator for focused airflow

      The concentrator of the hair dryer works by focusing the flow of air through the opening onto specific areas. This results in precise styling and is great for touch ups or to finish a hair style.

      Ion conditioning for shiny, frizz free hair

      Give your hair an instant boost with ionic conditoning. Charged negative ions eliminate static, condition the hair and smooth down the hair cuticles to intensify the hair’s shine and glossiness. The result is hair that is beautifully shiny, smooth and frizz-free.

      Cool Shot sets your style

      A must-have professional function for hair stylers. The Cool Shot button provides an intense burst of cold air. It is used after styling to finish and set the style.

      1.8 m power cord

      TurboBoost lets you dry faster without additional heat

      The special TurboBoost feature has been designed to quickly dry yet protect the hair by providing powerful drying without the need for increased temperature.

      Removable air inlet grill for easy cleaning

      The air inlet grill of this hairdryer can be removed for cleaning. Remove and clean regularly to prevent build-up.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Voltage
        220-240  V
        Material housing styler
        ABS
        Cord length
        2,0  m
        Power
        2100  W

      • Pallet

        Quantity
        1200x800
        Number of A-boxes per layer
        3
        Number of layers
        7

      • Weight and dimensions

        Weight of net product incl. attachements
        657  g
        F-box dimensions
        310x120x240  mm
        F-box weight (including product)
        1010  g
        A-box dimensions
        630x375x261  mm
        A-box weight
        6980  g
        Number of F-boxes in A-box
        6

      • Serviceability

        Replacement
        Yes

      • Logistic data

        12NC code
        88449830001
        EAN F-box
        See pacdoc for your country
        EAN A-box
        See pacdoc for your country
        Country of origin
        PRC

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.