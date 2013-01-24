Home
Hairdryer

HP4997/22
  The lightest AC dryer for salon result*
    Hairdryer

    HP4997/22
    The lightest AC dryer for salon result*

    Want to dry and style your hair like the professionals? The SalonDry Pro – with 2000W of drying power coupled with a super lite AC motor – is the hair dryer you need if you’re looking to recreate that salon style blow dry. See all benefits

    Hairdryer

      The lightest AC dryer for salon result*

      SalonDry Pro hair dryer

      • 2000W
      Ceramic element to smooth your hair

      Ceramic element to smooth your hair

      The ceramic element is included to prevent overdrying. It issues infrared heat, which has a gentle warmth which helps dries your hair from within and protects it from overdrying, without compromising on speed and effectiveness.

      Ion conditioning for shiny, frizz free hair

      Ion conditioning for shiny, frizz free hair

      Give your hair an instant boost with ionic conditoning. Charged negative ions eliminate static, condition the hair and smooth down the hair cuticles to intensify the hair’s shine and glossiness. The result is hair that is beautifully shiny, smooth and frizz-free.

      Professional AC motor for 50% longer lifetime

      Professional AC motor for 50% longer lifetime

      This type of motor is specially developed for the professional market and brings you several benefits. Most important, it has a longer lifespan than usual motors which lengthens the lifetime your hairdryer by 50%. On top of this, is also has an extra powerful airflow for fast and effective drying.

      Six flexible speed and temperature settings for full control

      Six flexible speed and temperature settings for full control

      The speed and heat required can be easily adjusted to create the perfect style. Six different settings ensure full control for precise and tailored styling.

      Professional 2000W for perfect salon results

      Professional 2000W for perfect salon results

      This 2000W professional hairdryer creates a powerful airflow. The resulting combination of power and speed makes drying and styling your hair quicker and easier.

      Lightweight design for ergonomic use

      Lightweight design for ergonomic use

      This new design doesn't just look it. Lightweight and ergonomic, the hairdryer is easier to handle and results in improved styling flexibility.

      2.5m cord

      2.5m cord

      The longer length results in improved flexibility and ease of handling, so you can use it anywhere you want.

      Cool Shot sets your style

      Cool Shot sets your style

      A must-have professional function for hair stylers. The Cool Shot button provides an intense burst of cold air. It is used after styling to finish and set the style.

      Volume diffuser enhances volume, for curls and bouncy styles

      Volume diffuser enhances volume, for curls and bouncy styles

      Ultra narrow concentrator for precise styling

      The concentrator works by directing the flow of air through the ultra narrow opening on to specific areas. This results in very precise styling and is great for touch ups or to finish a style.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Wattage
        2000  W
        Cord length
        2.5  m
        Material housing
        soft touch

      • Serviceability

        Replacement
        Yes

          • compared to top 10 AC dryers (sales GFK'07)

