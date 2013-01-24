Home
Double Contour

Ladyshave

HP6335/00
Overall Rating / 5
    Double Contour Ladyshave

    HP6335/00
    Ladyshave Double Contour

    This innovative double foil Ladyshave guarantees you a fast and more efficient shave. Its twin-head makes light work of even the toughest hairs, without fear of nicks or cuts. A comfortable close shave has never been easier.

    This innovative double foil Ladyshave guarantees you a fast and more efficient shave. Its twin-head makes light work of even the toughest hairs, without fear of nicks or cuts. A comfortable close shave has never been easier.

    This innovative double foil Ladyshave guarantees you a fast and more efficient shave. Its twin-head makes light work of even the toughest hairs, without fear of nicks or cuts. A comfortable close shave has never been easier.

    This innovative double foil Ladyshave guarantees you a fast and more efficient shave. Its twin-head makes light work of even the toughest hairs, without fear of nicks or cuts. A comfortable close shave has never been easier.

      For a fast and close shave

      Takes care of longer hairs

      An integrated pop-up trimmer takes care of longer hairs.

      Double foil shaving head for superior shave

      Double foil shaving head catch every hair providing close shave that minimizes skin irritation

      Floating shaving head follows your body curves

      Adjusts to every curve of your body without running the risk of cuts and nicks

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical data

        Power source
        Rechargeable battery
        Shaving foil
        2
        Material foil
        Nickel
        Number of guard teeth
        43
        Number of cutter teeth
        39
        Number of lamella
        24 and 30
        Motor
        DC Motor, FF-180SH-3825
        Voltage
        1.2V DC
        Housing material
        ABS BASF GP22
        Weight Ladyshave
        125  g
        Weight charger
        16  g
        Color(s)
        Lavender front panel with white body part

      • Logistic data

        CTV code
        8845 335 00000
        Number of layers
        10
        Number of A-boxes per layer (EU)
        12
        Number of A-boxes per layer (GB)
        15
        Pallet quantity (EU)
        720  pcs
        Pallet quantity (GB)
        900  pcs
        Pallet size (EU)
        1000 x 800  mm
        Pallet size (GB)
        1000 x 1200  mm

      • Weight and dimensions

        F-box dimensions
        170.5x62.5x190  mm
        F-box weight
        372  g
        A-box dimensions
        395x200x190  mm
        A-box weight
        2450  g
        No. of pieces per A-box
        6  pcs

      • Accessories

        Charging stand
        Yes
        Cleaning brush
        Yes
        Bikini trim attachments
        Yes

      • Features

        Double foil shaving head
        Yes
        Rechargeable
        Yes

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

