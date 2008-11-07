shaving heads
Keep a close shave
Every year, your blades travel the height of Mt. Everest ... 49 times! After such a workout, even the best materials can lose their edge. Retain your shaver's peak performance - Replace the heads once every 2 years.
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Keep a close shave Change heads every 2 years for best results Super Lift & Cut shaving technology with dual blade system
Dual blade system of your Philips shaver: first blade lifts, second blade cuts for a comfortable close shave.
Microgroove for a closer shave
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Shaving heads
Fits product types
HQ5812
HQ360
HS920
HQ483
HQ4607
HQ482
HQ5820
HQ5601
HQ5430
HQ4601
HQ342
HQ262
4853XL
4608X
4606X
4602X
HQ406
HQ402
HS190
HQ4870
HQ4819
HQ4401
HQ40
HQ468
HQ805
HQ202
HQ36
HQ4851
HQ4847
HQ222
HQ30
HQ420
5625X
HQ443
HQ5426
HQ382
HQ240
HQ200
5812XL
4604X
4603X
4414LC
201DB
HQ489
HQ441
HQ132
HQ803
HQ46
HQ42
HS990
HQ4800
HQ4407
HQ4810
HQ5823
HQ4625
HQ380
HQ340
HQ304
HQ220
HQ20
4865XL
4605X
4417LC
HQ806
HS930
HQ4890
HQ4856
HQ4807
HQ4806
HQ486
HQ5813
HQ282
4885XL
HQ4805
HQ4865
HQ300
4845XL
4817XL
HS890
HQ4630
4807XL
HQ32
HQ4885
HQ41
HQ4411
HQ302
HQ130
HQ4822
4852XL
4816XL
HQ444
HQ852
HQ804
HQ4845
HQ4821
HQ4626
HQ4609
HQ4608
HQ4421
HQ362
HQ341
HQ322
HQ4825
HQ4445
HQ5625
HQ5413
HQ4866
HQ4425
HQ3860
HQ386
HQ384
HQ242
4825XL
4413LC
HQ460
HS775
HS 190
HQ4405
HQ802
HQ5817
HQ4610
HQ4441
HQ320
HQ284
5426LC
HQ481
HQ853
HQ422
HQ404
HQ801
HQ33
HS970
HS766
HQ4826
HQ4830
HQ484
HQ4846
HQ485
HQ4850 Shaving heads per packaging
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