Mixer

HR1564/03
Overall Rating / 5
    -{discount-value}

    Mixer

    HR1564/03
    Overall Rating / 5

    Prepare homemade delicacies easily

    The Philips mixer with stand and bowl helps you create delicious homemade cakes, pies and bread. Its powerful 300 Watt motor, 5 speeds, strip beaters and large bowl will make mixing fun and easy. See all benefits

    Mixer

    Prepare homemade delicacies easily

    The Philips mixer with stand and bowl helps you create delicious homemade cakes, pies and bread. Its powerful 300 Watt motor, 5 speeds, strip beaters and large bowl will make mixing fun and easy. See all benefits

    Prepare homemade delicacies easily

    The Philips mixer with stand and bowl helps you create delicious homemade cakes, pies and bread. Its powerful 300 Watt motor, 5 speeds, strip beaters and large bowl will make mixing fun and easy. See all benefits

    Mixer

    Prepare homemade delicacies easily

    The Philips mixer with stand and bowl helps you create delicious homemade cakes, pies and bread. Its powerful 300 Watt motor, 5 speeds, strip beaters and large bowl will make mixing fun and easy. See all benefits

      Prepare homemade delicacies easily

      Mixer with stand and bowl

      • 300 W
      • 5 speeds
      • Stainless steel beaters
      • Dough hooks, rotating bowl
      Powerful 300 W motor

      Powerful 300 W motor

      Powerful 300 W motor to handle a variety of ingredients.

      Multiple speeds and turbo function

      Multiple speeds and turbo function

      Multiple speeds and turbo function for perfect results.

      Beaters and dough hooks included

      Beaters and dough hooks included

      A pair of stainless steel beaters and dough hooks for your Philips Mixer so all your recipes are whipped/mixed and knead to perfection.

      Cord storage clip

      Cord storage clip

      Cord storage clip to keep your kitchen tidy.

      Mixer stand

      Mixer stand

      Bowl for large quantities

      Bowl for large quantities

      Technical Specifications

      • General specifications

        Turbo function
        Yes
        Bowl
        Yes  L
        Cord storage clip
        Yes
        Speed setting
        5

      • Technical specifications

        Frequency
        50/60  Hz
        Cord length
        1.50  m
        Power
        300  W
        Voltage
        110-240  V
        Speeds
        5

      • Design specifications

        Material housing
        PP
        Material beaters
        Chrome plated steel
        Color(s)
        White

      • Accessories

        Beaters
        Yes

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

