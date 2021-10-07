HR2042/53
Smooth blends with no lumps in 45 seconds*
Designed to improve your everyday blending, with the 290W power and blade performance you need to take on all your ingredients and even crush ice. Delivering a smooth consistency with minimal effort and in no time at all.See all benefits
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Unique ProBlend system perfectly combines 3 technologies, custom-designed to ensure smooth blending with no lumps in just 45 seconds*. The 290W power motor drives the blending flow to circulate all your ingredients evenly, while the innovative blade design is specially shaped to maximize the cutting area. Last but not least, the jar is designed with unique ribs to continuously guide ingredients back into the blending flow.
Use the ProBlend system plus the Pulse setting to crush ice cubes into fine pieces in just 45 seconds**. Perfect for your favorite chilled drinks and smoothies, and great for special desserts.
Durable stainless steel blades stay sharp and free from rust or tarnishing for longer.
The additional jar facilitates simultaneous preparation of different sets of ingredients
Produce a wide range of drinks and enable fast ingredient preparation for your favorite meals with 1 speed and Pulse settings to choose from. Use for ingredients from herbs, spices and veggies, to grinding coffee, and even crushing ice to make a delicious chilled smoothie.
Serves up to 5 drinks (based on 200ml glass size) thanks to 1L effective capacity.***
Download and discover the HomeID app with +200 ideas on how to make your favorite drinks, meals and snacks with the help of your new blender. Healthy cooking should be simple and leave your family wanting more. That is why the HomeID app offers a variety of healthy alternatives of your favorite dishes. From healthy chocolate desserts to nutrient-packed main meals, we create our recipes healthy but without compromising on delicious taste.
Special Motor Thermo Protection (MTP) sensor is designed to prevent the motor from overheating and protects from over-current condition during use.
The design has been carefully considered to be both ergonomic and robust, while also being modern and stylish, sized to fit in all types of kitchen. The jar shape is comfortable to grip and the rotary knob enables easy operation.
The blender features suction feet for stability and to ensure it doesn’t vibrate during use.
For additional peace of mind, the blender comes with a 2-year warranty.
The new 4 star blade mill grinds efficiently, being up to 3 x times faster. Perfect for grinding coffee, nuts, herbs and spices into the fine consistency you need.
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