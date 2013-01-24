Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
EN
ID
1

Search terms

Meat mincer

HR2725
Overall Rating / 5
  • Powerful and versatile Powerful and versatile Powerful and versatile
    -{discount-value}

    Meat mincer

    HR2725
    Overall Rating / 5

    Powerful and versatile

    Easily minces up to 1.5 kg of meat per minute, makes sausages in 2 sizes and creates fresh pasta and cookies in various shapes. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    Meat mincer

    Powerful and versatile

    Easily minces up to 1.5 kg of meat per minute, makes sausages in 2 sizes and creates fresh pasta and cookies in various shapes. See all benefits

    Powerful and versatile

    Easily minces up to 1.5 kg of meat per minute, makes sausages in 2 sizes and creates fresh pasta and cookies in various shapes. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    Meat mincer

    Powerful and versatile

    Easily minces up to 1.5 kg of meat per minute, makes sausages in 2 sizes and creates fresh pasta and cookies in various shapes. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all meat-mincer

      Powerful and versatile

      1300 W blocked motor power, 7 accessories

      • CEE
      Including meat mincer

      Including meat mincer

      Powerful motor processing 1.5 kg meat per minute.

      Coarse (8 mm) and fine (4 mm) grinding disc

      Coarse (8 mm) and fine (4 mm) grinding disc

      2 high quality discs which allow you to to course meat, fish and poultry.

      Small (12 mm) and large (22 mm) sausage shaft

      2 shafts for making thin and thick sausages.

      Tagliatelle and spaghetti disc

      2 discs to easily create fresh tagliatelle and spaghetti.

      Including cookie cutter

      Cooky cutter to create cookies in 3 different shapes.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Cord length
        1  m
        Glass fuse to avoid that the appliance burns down
        Yes
        Universal motor, radio/TV interference suppressed
        Yes
        Cord type
        double insulated cord with moulded on plug
        Input power
        230V, 50Hz

      • Accessories

        Fine metal grinding disc
        4 mm
        Coarse metal grinding disc
        8 mm
        Small sausage shaft
        12 mm
        Large sausage shaft
        22 mm
        Tagliatelle disc
        Yes
        Spaghetti disc
        Yes
        Pasta disc cleaning pin
        Yes
        Blender beaker (1.5 l)
        Yes

      • Power

        Nominal power
        250  W
        Maximum power (blocked motor)
        1300  W

      • Design

        Color
        Bright white with orange and yellow accents
        Room to place a 11cm high bowl to receive the meat
        Yes
        Hinged handle for easy lifting
        Yes
        Integrated cord storage
        Yes

      • Design and finishing

        ABS tray, sausage shafts,housing and cookie cutter
        Yes
        Alu-alloy meat mincer processing tube & worm shaft
        Yes
        Alloy cast steel L40H cutter knife
        Yes
        Sintered iron 2F 0000 grinding discs
        Yes
        POM pasta discs and pasta cleaner
        Yes

      • Country of origin

        Poland
        Yes

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          Discover

          MyPhilips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.