Philips 5000 series

Powerful 300W Hand Mixer

HR3781/30
  • 2-in-1 powerful and versatile kitchen hand mixer 2-in-1 powerful and versatile kitchen hand mixer 2-in-1 powerful and versatile kitchen hand mixer
    Philips 5000 series Powerful 300W Hand Mixer

    HR3781/30
    2-in-1 powerful and versatile kitchen hand mixer

    This 2-in-1 hand mixer mixes or kneads, even tough doughes, in minutes. Get into every corner of deeper bowls, minimize splash and cleaning time with its long-reach design and Soft Start feature. Includes a chopper attachment. See all benefits

      2-in-1 powerful and versatile kitchen hand mixer

      Anti-splatter, long reach design

      • 300W powerful motor
      • Chopper attachment
      • LED screen
      • Splash-free baking
      • Soft Start
      5 speed settings and Turbo for all mixing needs

      5 speed settings and Turbo for all mixing needs

      5 speed settings and Turbo for maximum mixing control.

      Chopper attachment included

      Chopper attachment included

      Expand your cooking repertoire with two preparation modes, mixing and chopping, in one handy appliance.

      Minimize splashes and reduce cleaning time

      Minimize splashes and reduce cleaning time

      Get into every corner of deeper bowls, minimize splashes and save cleaning time with the new long-reach design. Use the Soft-Start feature to gently build power and avoid splatter.

      Dishwasher* suitable accessories and with easy, clean design

      Dishwasher* suitable accessories and with easy, clean design

      High quality accessories suitable for easy cleaning in the dishwasher*.

      Minimize mess with the long-reach design

      Minimize mess with the long-reach design

      Minimize mess, splashing, reduce cleaning time yet still access all areas of your mixing bowl with our long-reach design.

      Strong-grip handle for comfortable use

      Strong-grip handle for comfortable use

      Lightweight with an ergonomic strong-grip handle designed not to hit the side of bowl and for comfortable use even on tough dough.

      Moveable power cord for more comfort

      Moveable power cord for more comfort

      Moveable, flexible power cord that can be repositioned for maximum comfort during mixing.

      Technical Specifications

      • Country of origin

        Made in
        China

      • Technical specifications

        Power
        300  W
        Cord length
        1  m
        Voltage
        220-240  V
        Frequency
        50-60  Hz

      • Design

        Available color(s)
        Black

      • Weight and dimensions

        Dimensions of packaging (LxWxH)
        283 x 210 x 243  mm
        Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
        211 x 200 x 220  mm
        Weight incl. packaging
        1,90  kg
        Weight of product
        1,380  kg

      • General specifications

        Speeds
        5
        Turbo function
        Yes
        Product features
        • Ergonomic grip
        • Turbo function
        • Easy to clean
        • LED display
        • On/off switch

      • Finishing

        Material accessories
        Stainless steel
        Material of main body
        Plastic

      • Service

        2-year guarantee
        Yes

      • Accessories included

        Stainless steel dough hooks
        Yes
        Stainless steel wire beaters
        Yes
        Chopper
        Yes

      • Sustainability

        Packaging
        >90% recycled materials
        User manual
        100% recycled paper

          • Please check DFU for more details on dishwasher-suitable accessories.

