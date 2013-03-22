2 year warranty
Discontinued
HTB7255D/12
Enjoy perfect-sounding movies and music
Philips new 3D Blu-ray HTB7255D 2.1 Home theater delivers unrivalled audio playback clarity and a truly convincing surround sound experience. So get set to enrich your favorite movies and music with new dimensions.
Class D Amplifer
CinemaPerfect HD
Built-in Wi-Fi & Bluetooth®
500W
The Philips proprietary Premium Class-D Amplifiers are designed to preserve the original sound source for greater audio signal accuracy, thus allowing acoustic details in music and movies to be delivered exactly as the artist or director intended.
iPod/iPhone music playback and recharge.
Philips Virtual Surround Sound produces rich and immersive surround sound from less than five-speaker system. Highly advanced spatial algorithms faithfully replicate the sonic characteristics that occur in an ideal 5.1-channel environment. Any high quality stereo source is transformed into true-to-life, multi-channel surround sound. No need to purchase extra speakers, wires or speaker stands to appreciate room-filling sound.
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