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2 year warranty

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Discontinued

2.1 3D Blu-ray Home theater

HTB7255D/12

Enjoy perfect-sounding movies and music

Philips new 3D Blu-ray HTB7255D 2.1 Home theater delivers unrivalled audio playback clarity and a truly convincing surround sound experience. So get set to enrich your favorite movies and music with new dimensions.

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Obsessed with Sound

Enjoy perfect-sounding movies and music

  • Class D Amplifer

  • CinemaPerfect HD

  • Built-in Wi-Fi & Bluetooth®

  • 500W

Premium Class D Amplifiers to preserve every sound detail

Premium Class D Amplifiers to preserve every sound detail

The Philips proprietary Premium Class-D Amplifiers are designed to preserve the original sound source for greater audio signal accuracy, thus allowing acoustic details in music and movies to be delivered exactly as the artist or director intended.

iPod/iPhone music playback and recharge

iPod/iPhone music playback and recharge.

Virtual Surround Sound for a realistic movie experience

Virtual Surround Sound for a realistic movie experience

Philips Virtual Surround Sound produces rich and immersive surround sound from less than five-speaker system. Highly advanced spatial algorithms faithfully replicate the sonic characteristics that occur in an ideal 5.1-channel environment. Any high quality stereo source is transformed into true-to-life, multi-channel surround sound. No need to purchase extra speakers, wires or speaker stands to appreciate room-filling sound.

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Disclaimers

  1. DivX, DivX Certified, and associated logos are trademarks of DivXNetworks, Inc. and are used under license.

  2. Dolby and the double-D symbol are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories Inc.