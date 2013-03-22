Virtual Surround Sound for a realistic movie experience

Philips Virtual Surround Sound produces rich and immersive surround sound from less than five-speaker system. Highly advanced spatial algorithms faithfully replicate the sonic characteristics that occur in an ideal 5.1-channel environment. Any high quality stereo source is transformed into true-to-life, multi-channel surround sound. No need to purchase extra speakers, wires or speaker stands to appreciate room-filling sound.