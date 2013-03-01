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Discontinued

Philips Fidelio SoundHub2.1 3D Blu-ray Home theater

HTB9225D/98

Breathtaking clarity of all sound details

Discover Crystal Clear Sound with the new Philips SoundHub home theater system HTB9225D. The titanium tweeters deliver astonishing clarity of every sound detail. Start enjoying your favorite movies and music as they were meant to be heard.

See all benefits

Obsessed with Sound

Breathtaking clarity of all sound details

  • Titanium tweeters

  • CinemaPerfect HD

  • Built-in Wi-Fi & Bluetooth®

  • 500W

CinemaPerfect HD for ultra-high resolution video playback

CinemaPerfect HD for ultra-high resolution video playback

Philips' new CinemaPerfect HD engine offers quad full HD for better video playback than ever. The intelligent engine sharpens and reduces noise that is produced when video is compressed into MPEG format. Together with improved upscale processing, the engine produces sharp and deep images on screen.

Integrated HDMI Hub connects devices to the TV conveniently

Integrated HDMI Hub connects devices to the TV conveniently

The HDMI Hub gives you the ease of connecting all your devices to the TV without too many wires. It provides you the convenience of enjoying the best possible sound quality while watching different contents on your flat TV. You can connect all your HDMI devices directly into the home theater system’s HDMI hub and using only one cable to connect to your flat TV. With this setup, you can easily enjoy your movies or TV programs in HD picture and sound and not have to deal with messy wires!

Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth

Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth

Bluetooth is a short range wireless communication technology that is both stable and energy efficient. The technology allows for easy wireless connection to other Bluetooth devices, so you can play your favorite music from any smartphone, tablet or laptop, including the iPod or iPhone with a Bluetooth-enabled speaker.

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Disclaimers

  1. DivX, DivX Certified, and associated logos are trademarks of DivXNetworks, Inc. and are used under license.

  2. Dolby and the double-D symbol are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories Inc.