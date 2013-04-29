2 year warranty
Discontinued
HTD5570/98
Powerful cinematic surround sound with deep sound
Bring the power of the cinema into your home! This Philips home theater has speakers with double basspipes offering powerful 1000W surround sound and in Full HD 1080p with DVD Disc playback.
DVD
USB 2.0
Karaoke
Because Dolby Digital, the world's leading digital multi-channel audio standards, make use of the way the human ear naturally processes sound, you experience superb quality surround sound audio with realistic spatial cues.
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Play virtually any disc and any media devices you want - whether they be DVDs, VCDs, CDs or USB devices. Experience the unbeatable convenience of great playability, and the luxury of sharing media files on your TV or home theater system.
Reviews
DivX, DivX Certified, and associated logos are trademarks of DivXNetworks, Inc. and are used under license.
Dolby and the double-D symbol are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories Inc.