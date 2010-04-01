Home
  Spectacular surround sound with superb clarity
    Spectacular surround sound with superb clarity

    Relax and immerse yourself in movies in your very own living room. Enjoy high quality multi-channel surround sound, along with Karaoke Scoring, and playback from USB drives, and from practically any type of disc

      Spectacular surround sound with superb clarity

      Just like in the movies

      • 300W RMS power
      • DVD playback
      USB Media Link for media playback from USB flash drives

      USB Media Link for media playback from USB flash drives

      The Universal Serial Bus or USB is a protocol standard that is conveniently used to link PCs, peripherals and consumer electronic equipment. With USB Media Link, all you have to do is plug in your USB device, select the movie, music or photo and play away.

      DivX Ultra Certified for enhanced playback of DivX videos

      DivX Ultra Certified for enhanced playback of DivX videos

      With DivX support, you are able to enjoy DivX encoded videos in the comfort of your living room. The DivX media format is an MPEG4-based video compression technology that enables you to save large files like movies, trailers and music videos on media like CD-R/RW, and DVD recordable discs. DivX Ultra combines DivX playback with great features like integrated subtitles, multiple audio languages, multiple tracks and menus into one convenient file format.

      Dolby Digital and Pro Logic II surround sound

      Dolby Digital and Pro Logic II surround sound

      A built-in Dolby Digital decoder eliminates the need for an external decoder by processing all six channels of audio information to provide a surround sound experience and an astoundingly natural sense of ambience and dynamic realism. Dolby Pro Logic II provides five channels of surround processing from any stereo source.

      Karaoke Scoring for fun and exciting song contests at home

      Karaoke Scoring for fun and exciting song contests at home

      Add a dash of fun to your Karaoke sessions with Karaoke Scoring. Allow your performance to be judged for further improvement, or for friendly competitions. Karaoke Scoring automatically rates your singing and gives you a humorous picture that is tied to how well you did. The fun never ends.

      Plays DivX, MP3, WMA and JPEG digital camera photos

      Plays DivX, MP3, WMA and JPEG digital camera photos

      Play virtually any media format you want - whether they be DivX, MP3s, WMA or JPEGs. Experience the unbeatable convenience of great playability, and the luxury of sharing media files on your TV or home theater system - in the comfort of your living room.

      Plays CD, (S)VCD, DVD, DVD+R/RW, DVD-R/RW, DVD+R DL

      Plays CD, (S)VCD, DVD, DVD+R/RW, DVD-R/RW, DVD+R DL

      Play virtually any disc you want - whether they be CDs, (S)VCDs, DVDs, DVD+R, DVD-R, DVD+RW, DVD-RW or DVD+R DL. Experience unbeatable flexibility and the convenience of playing all your discs on the one device.

      Easy-fit™ connectors with color-coding for a simple set-up

      Easy-fit™ connectors with color-coding for a simple set-up

      Color-coded connectors provide a simple and user-friendly solution to connect the speakers and subwoofer to the center unit of the home entertainment system simply by plugging the connectors in the matching colored interface at the rear of the center unit.

      Advanced Class D Amplifier for compact, powerful sound

      Advanced Class D Amplifier for compact, powerful sound

      Built-in FM tuner

      Built-in FM tuner

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        D/A converter
        12 bit, 108 MHz
        Picture enhancement
        Progressive scan

      • Sound

        Total Power (RMS)
        300  W
        Output power (RMS)
        6 x 50W
        D/A converter
        24 bit, 192 kHz
        Frequency response
        40-20000  Hz
        Signal to noise ratio
        >60 dB
        Sound System
        • Dolby Digital
        • Dolby Prologic II
        • Stereo
        Sound Enhancement
        • Class "D" Digital Amplifier
        • Night Mode
        Equalizer settings
        • Action
        • Classic
        • Concert
        • Drama
        • Gaming
        • Lounge
        • Rock
        • Sports

      • Video Playback

        Playback Media
        • CD-R/CD-RW
        • DVD+R/+RW
        • DVD-R/-RW
        • DVD-Video
        • Video CD/SVCD
        Compression formats
        • MPEG1
        • MPEG2
        • DivX 3.11
        • DivX 4.x
        • DivX 5.x
        • DivX 6.0
        • DivX Ultra
        • MPEG4
        Video disc playback system
        • PAL
        • NTSC

      • Audio Playback

        Playback Media
        • Audio CD
        • CD-R/RW
        • DVD+R/+RW
        • DVD-R/-RW
        Compression format
        • MP3
        • WMA
        MP3 bit rates
        32-256 kbps and VBR

      • Still Picture Playback

        Playback Media
        • DVD+R/+RW
        • DVD-R/-RW
        • CD-R/RW
        Picture Compression Format
        JPEG
        Picture Enhancement
        • Rotate
        • Zoom
        • Slideshow with music playback

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Tuner Bands
        FM

      • Connectivity

        Rear Connections
        • Composite video (CVBS) output
        • FM Antenna
        • AUX in
        • Easy-Fit Speaker Connectors
        • Component Video output
        Front / Side connections
        • Microphone input 3.5mm jack
        • USB

      • Power

        Power supply
        • 110-240V
        • 50/60 Hz
        Standby power consumption
        < 1 W
        Power consumption
        50  W

      • Loudspeakers

        Satellite speaker drivers
        3" full range woofer
        Satellite speaker impedance
        4  ohm
        Satellite speaker freq range
        150-20000  Hz
        Center Speaker
        Magnetically shielded
        Center speaker drivers
        3" full range woofer
        Center speaker impedance
        8  ohm
        Center freq range
        150-20000  Hz
        Subwoofer driver
        6.5" high efficiency woofer
        Subwoofer type
        Passive
        Subwoofer impedance
        8  ohm
        Subwoofer freq range
        45 - 150  Hz

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • Remote Control
        • 2 x AAA Batteries
        • CVBS video cable
        • FM antenna
        • Power cord
        • User Manual
        • Quick start guide
        • World Wide Warranty leaflet

      • Dimensions

        Set Width
        360  mm
        Set Height
        55  mm
        Set Depth
        332  mm
        Set weight
        2.64  kg
        Surround Speaker Width
        100  mm
        Surround Speaker Height
        100  mm
        Surround Speaker Depth
        75  mm
        Surround speaker Weight
        0.47  kg
        Center Speaker Width
        100  mm
        Center Speaker Height
        100  mm
        Center Speaker Depth
        75  mm
        Center Speaker Weight
        0.67  kg
        Subwoofer Width
        123  mm
        Subwoofer Height
        310  mm
        Subwoofer Depth
        369  mm
        Subwoofer Weight
        3.875  kg
        Packaging Width
        564  mm
        Packaging Height
        302  mm
        Packaging Depth
        380  mm
        Weight incl. Packaging
        10.4  kg

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • Remote Control
      • 2 x AAA Batteries
      • CVBS video cable
      • FM antenna
      • Power cord
      • User Manual
      • Quick start guide
      • World Wide Warranty leaflet

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

