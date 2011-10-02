2 year warranty
Discontinued
HTS9800W/55
The ultimate cinematic experience
Crafted with artistry and precision, this home entertainment system promises unsurpassed viewing and listening experience. A streamlined design, matching any Flat TV, blends with your interior thanks to wall-mountable and wireless feature.
HDMI is a direct digital connection that can carry digital HD video as well as digital multichannel audio. By eliminating the conversion to analog signals it delivers perfect picture and sound quality, completely free from noise. HDMI is fully backward-compatible with DVI.
Multi-channel SACD prepared. This new generation music format gives you Ultra high quality music reproduction, 5.1 multi-channel surround sound and full backward and forward compatibility with CD.
2.5
of 5
2
Reviews
Festa
02/10/2011
United Kingdom
Poor operating system
Great design, but poor operating system. poor remote control - switches other philips products when its not supposed to! Too complicated and unconventional without the infrastructure to support - No spares available. In my opinion, it could have been a really good product, if it hadn't been rushed onto the market, and had more research and development before its release.
This review was made for Cineos HTS9800W DVD/SACD home theatre system
This review was made for Cineos HTS9800W DVD/SACD home theatre system
LowLightImages
01/07/2012
United Kingdom
Good product badly let down by poor after-sales
Bought this some years ago. Within a few weeks, the rear speaker amp would "motor-boat" whenever it was powered on by signal from the front unit. I was told that the faulty unit could not be replaced and that I had to pack up everything in its original packaging & send it all back. As it took some 4 hours to unpack and set up and would take at least that long to repack... and then another 4 hours to unpack a replacement system, I didn't bother. I asked Philips if I could simply buy a replacement board for the rear unit. No, they won't sell spare parts. A shame, because the sound quality, especially on SACDs and from a turntable via a pre-amp, is amazing. So, that was, and is, the last Philips product I will buy (we used to have a house full of them). Oh, and a couple of months ago, the rear unit packed up completely.
This review was made for Cineos HTS9800W DVD/SACD home theatre system
This review was made for Cineos HTS9800W DVD/SACD home theatre system
Avoid extensive use of the set in a volume higher than 85 decibel because this may damage your hearing.