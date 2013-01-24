Home
1600-Series

Rechargeable toothbrush

HX1622
  • Naturally whiter teeth Naturally whiter teeth Naturally whiter teeth
    1600-Series Rechargeable toothbrush

    HX1622
    Naturally whiter teeth

    Your smile says it all. What better way to get naturally whiter teeth than to use the Philips rechargeable toothbush HX1622. In addition the Dual Cleaning Action brush head delivers a clinically better clean compared to a manual toothbrush. See all benefits

    1600-Series Rechargeable toothbrush

    Naturally whiter teeth

    Naturally whiter teeth

    1600-Series Rechargeable toothbrush

    Naturally whiter teeth

      • 1 mode
      Cleans visible teeth surfaces while the active tip targets hard-to-reach plaque in between teeth.

      Philips Sonicare's patented Gum Protection system adjusts to maintain optimal brushing pressure

      Adjust to maintain optimal brushing pressure

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Operating time (full to empty)
        25  minute(s)
        Charging time
        16  hour(s)
        Battery rechargable
        NiMH
        Voltage
        220-240  V
        Frequency
        50/60  Hz
        Power consumption
        2.9  W
        Dual brush head
        Brush head combines to create 15,000 strokes/min.
        Cord length
        1.16  m

      • Accessories included

        Brush head
        1
        Charger base with brush head storage pins
        Yes

      • Weight and dimensions

        F-box dimensions (L x W x H)
        117 x 82 x 225  mm
        F-box weight
        339
        A-box weight
        2354  g
        A-box dimensions
        261 x 247 x 247  mm
        A-box number of pieces
        6

