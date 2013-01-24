Home
Philips Sonicare 1600-Series

Rechargeable toothbrush

HX1630/02
Sonicare
    Gentle on gums, tough on plaque

    Gums are an important part of your oral health. Thats why the new Philips rechargeable electric toothbrush HX1630 features a patented Gum Protection system that adjusts to maintain an optimal brushing pressure. See all benefits

      Gentle on gums, tough on plaque

      • 1 mode
      Gum Protection system

      Philips Sonicare's patented Gum Protection system adjusts to maintain optimal brushing pressure

      Cleans visible teeth surfaces

      Cleans visible teeth surfaces while the active tip targets hard-to-reach plaque in between teeth.

      2-minute timer

      Dentists' recommend a 2 minute brushing time.

      Recharge indicator

      Lights up when charging properly.

      Adjusts to maintain optimal brushing pressure

      Naturally whiter teeth

      Technical Specifications

      • Additional features

        1 extra free brush head
        Yes
        Two minute timer
        Yes
        Recharge indicator
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Operating time (full to empty)
        25  minute(s)
        Charging time
        16  hour(s)
        Battery rechargable
        NiCd
        Voltage
        220-240  V
        Frequency
        50/60  Hz
        Power consumption
        2.9  W
        Dual brush head
        Brush head combines to create 15,000 strokes/min.
        Cord length
        1.16  m

      • Accessories included

        Brush head
        1
        Charger base with brush head storage pins
        Yes

      • Weight and dimensions

        F-box dimensions (L x W x H)
        117 x 82 x 225  mm
        F-box weight
        339
        A-box dimensions
        261 x 247 x 247  mm
        A-box weight
        2354  g
        A-box number of pieces
        6

