Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
EN
ID
1

Search terms

Philips Sonicare FlexCare+

Sonic electric toothbrush

HX6942/14
Sonicare
Overall Rating / 5
Sonicare
  • Complete Gum Care Complete Gum Care Complete Gum Care
    -{discount-value}

    Philips Sonicare FlexCare+ Sonic electric toothbrush

    HX6942/14
    Overall Rating / 5

    Complete Gum Care

    Combining our sonic technology and 5 brushing modes, FlexCare+ electric toothbrush is your solution for improved oral health. Plus you can improve your gum health after just 2 weeks of use. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Philips Sonicare FlexCare+ Sonic electric toothbrush

    Complete Gum Care

    Combining our sonic technology and 5 brushing modes, FlexCare+ electric toothbrush is your solution for improved oral health. Plus you can improve your gum health after just 2 weeks of use. See all benefits

    Complete Gum Care

    Combining our sonic technology and 5 brushing modes, FlexCare+ electric toothbrush is your solution for improved oral health. Plus you can improve your gum health after just 2 weeks of use. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Philips Sonicare FlexCare+ Sonic electric toothbrush

    Complete Gum Care

    Combining our sonic technology and 5 brushing modes, FlexCare+ electric toothbrush is your solution for improved oral health. Plus you can improve your gum health after just 2 weeks of use. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all flexcare-plus

      Complete Gum Care

      Toothbrush for gentle cleaning of teeth and gum

      • 5 modes
      • 2 brush heads
      Sonicare dynamic cleaning action drives fluid between teeth

      Sonicare dynamic cleaning action drives fluid between teeth

      Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush's unique dynamic action gently and effectively reaches deep between teeth and along the gumline.

      Angled brush head neck for better reach to back teeth

      Angled brush head neck for better reach to back teeth

      The uniquely angled brush head neck of this toothbrush head makes it easier to reach back teeth, removing plaque in those hard-to-reach areas.

      Naturally whiter teeth with patented sonic technology

      Naturally whiter teeth with patented sonic technology

      The dynamic cleaning action of this toothbrush and the direct broader contact with each tooth, has proven to remove everyday stains, to help keep teeth naturally whiter.

      Clinically proven safe and gentle

      Clinically proven safe and gentle

      Your Philips Sonicare Electric Toothbrush is safe to use on: braces (brush heads wear out sooner when used on braces), dental restorations (fillings, crowns, veneers) and periodontal pockets.

      Improves gum health in only two weeks

      Improves gum health in only two weeks

      This Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush provides optimal cleaning between teeth and along the gumline for improved gum health in just two weeks.

      SmarTimer encourages 2-minute brushing time

      SmarTimer encourages 2-minute brushing time

      2-minute timer helps ensure dental professional recommended brushing time

      Quadpacer 30-second interval timer encourages even brushing

      Quadpacer 30-second interval timer encourages even brushing

      UV brush head Sanitizer - Cleaner brush, better oral health

      All-in-one sanitizing, charging and storage. The UV brush head Sanitizer helps keep your brush head free of bacteria. It kills up to 99% of bacteria and viruses.*

      Technical Specifications

      • Modes

        Clean
        For exceptional everyday clean
        Gum Care
        Gently massages gums
        Refresh
        1 min mode for quick touch up
        Sensitive
        Gentle teeth and gum cleaning
        Massage
        Invigorating massage

      • Items included

        Handles
        1 FlexCare+
        Brush heads
        • 1 ProResults compact
        • 1 ProResults standard
        Charger
        1
        UV sanitizer
        No
        Travel case
        1

      • Design and finishing

        Color
        White with soft sky blue

      • Cleaning performance

        Speed
        Up to 62000 brush movement/min
        Performance
        Removes up to 83% of plaque in hard-to-reach areas
        Health benefits
        Helps improve gum health
        Whitening benefits
        Helps naturally remove stains
        Timer
        SmarTimer and Quadpacer

      • Ease of use

        Brush head system
        Easy click-on brush heads
        Brushing time
        Up to 3 weeks**
        Battery indicator
        Light shows battery status
        Handle
        • Rubber grip for easy handling
        • Slim ergonomic design
        Display
        Illuminated display

      • Technical specifications

        Battery
        Rechargeable
        Battery type
        Lithium ION
        Operating time (full to empty)
        Up to 3 weeks**

      • Power

        Voltage
        110-220 V

      • Service

        Warranty
        2-year limited warranty

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          • *based on two periods of two-minute brushings per day, on clean mode

          Discover

          MyPhilips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.