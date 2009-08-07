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    Philips Sonicare FlexCare+ Sonic electric toothbrush

    HX6972/10

    Complete gum care

    Combining our sonic technology and 5 brushing modes, FlexCare+ electric toothbrush is your solution for improved oral health. Plus you can improve your gum health after just 2 weeks of use.

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    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Philips Sonicare FlexCare+ Sonic electric toothbrush

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    See all FlexCare+

    Complete gum care

    Toothbrush for gentle cleaning of teeth and gum

    • 5 modes
    • 2 brush heads
    • UV brush head sanitizer
    Sonicare dynamic cleaning action drives fluid between teeth

    Sonicare dynamic cleaning action drives fluid between teeth

    Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush's unique dynamic action gently and effectively reaches deep between teeth and along the gumline.

    Naturally whiter teeth with patented sonic technology

    Naturally whiter teeth with patented sonic technology

    The dynamic cleaning action of this toothbrush and the direct broader contact with each tooth, has proven to remove everyday stains, to help keep teeth naturally whiter.

    Improves gum health in only two weeks

    Improves gum health in only two weeks

    This Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush provides optimal cleaning between teeth and along the gumline for improved gum health in just two weeks.

    Easy-start program to acclimate to the Sonicare experience

    Easy-start program to acclimate to the Sonicare experience

    Gently increases power over first 14 uses to ease into the Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush experience

    Five different modes for a better cleaning experience

    Five different modes for a better cleaning experience

    The five modes include a Clean mode for an outstanding clean in two minutes. A Sensitive mode for gentle yet thorough cleaning of the gums. A Refresh mode for those quick one minute touch-ups. A Massage mode to stimulate the gum and a Gum Care mode that helps improve gum health.

    Sensitive Mode: Gentle teeth and gum cleaning

    Sensitive Mode: Gentle teeth and gum cleaning

    Philips Sonicare toothbrush with Sensitive Mode: Gentle, yet thorough cleaning for sensitive gums

    Two-minute timer helps ensure recommended brushing time

    Two-minute timer helps ensure recommended brushing time

    2-minute timer on this Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush helps ensure dental professional recommended brushing time

    Quadpacer interval timer encourages thorough brushing

    Quadpacer interval timer encourages thorough brushing

    30 seconds interval timer indicates when you have completed each quadrant of your mouth and signals for you to move on resulting in more consistent cleaning throughout your mouth

    Philips Sonicare toothbrush helps whiten teeth

    Philips Sonicare toothbrush helps whiten teeth

    This Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush helps to remove and reduce stains on your teeth for a brighter smile.

    Technical Specifications

    • Power

      Voltage
      110-220 V

    • Technical specifications

      Battery
      Rechargeable
      Operating time (full to empty)
      Up to 3 weeks**
      Battery type
      Lithium ION

    • Design and finishing

      Color
      White with soft sky blue

    • Service

      Warranty
      2-year limited warranty

    • Ease of use

      Handle
      • Slim ergonomic design
      • Rubber grip for easy handling
      Battery indicator
      Light shows battery status
      Display
      Illuminated display
      Brush head system
      Easy click-on brush heads
      Brushing time
      Up to 3 weeks**

    • Items included

      Handles
      1 FlexCare+
      Brush heads
      • 1 ProResults standard
      • 1 ProResults compact
      Travel case
      1
      Charger
      1
      UV sanitizer
      Yes

    • Cleaning performance

      Performance
      Removes up to 83% of plaque in hard-to-reach areas
      Health benefits
      Helps improve gum health
      Speed
      Up to 62000 brush movement/min
      Timer
      Quadpacer and SmarTimer
      Whitening benefits
      Helps naturally remove stains

    • Modes

      Clean
      For exceptional everyday clean
      Gum Care
      Gently massages gums
      Massage
      Invigorating massage
      Sensitive
      Gentle teeth and gum cleaning
      Refresh
      1 min mode for quick touch up

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    Accessories for this product

    • Sonicare ProResults Compact sonic toothbrush heads

      HX6023/09

    • Sonicare ProResults Compact sonic toothbrush heads

      HX6023/05

    • Sonicare ProResults Compact sonic toothbrush heads

      HX6023/02

    • ProResults Compact Sonicare toothbrush head

      HX6021/09

    • Sonicare ProResults Compact sonic toothbrush heads

      HX6021/05

    • Sonicare ProResults Compact sonic toothbrush heads

      HX6021/02

    • Sonicare ProResults Standard sonic toothbrush heads

      HX6013/09

    • Sonicare ProResults Standard sonic toothbrush heads

      HX6013/05

    • Sonicare ProResults Standard sonic toothbrush heads

      HX6013/02

    • ProResults Standard Sonicare toothbrush head

      HX6011/09

    • Sonicare ProResults Standard sonic toothbrush heads

      HX6011/05

    • Sonicare ProResults Standard sonic toothbrush heads

      HX6011/02

    • Sonicare HydroClean Standard sonic toothbrush heads

      HX6003/45

    • Sonicare HydroClean Standard sonic toothbrush heads

      HX6003/42

    • Sonicare HydroClean Standard sonic toothbrush heads

      HX6003/02

    • HydroClean Standard Sonicare toothbrush head

      HX6001/45

    • HydroClean Standard Sonicare toothbrush head

      HX6001/42

    • HydroClean Standard Sonicare toothbrush head

      HX6001/05

    • HydroClean Standard Sonicare toothbrush head

      HX6001/02

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    • E coli, S. mutans and Herpes simplex
    • *based on two periods of two-minute brushings per day, on clean mode

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